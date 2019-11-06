DANVILLE — The Lewisburg boys varsity soccer team has played with a chip on its shoulder all season long.
Back in the state tournament after a year away and just three days removed from capturing their fifth District 4 title in the past six years, the Green Dragons took the pitch against District 2 champion Wyoming Seminary in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament on Tuesday night and played as if they had something to prove.
Lewisburg dominated time of possession and got a couple of goals from Ben Liscum to cruise into the PIAA quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over the Blue Knights.
“We tried to come out and take control of the game because we knew that they had a few dangerous players and we wanted to stay in front of them and contain them,” Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We couldn’t use James (Koconis’) speed as much as we did (in the District 4 title game) against Midd-West so we had find another way to win. I told the team before (the game) that it takes a team effort.”
Though junior midfielder Anthony Bhangdia was held scoreless for the first time this postseason, classmate Ben Liscum picked up the slack.
At 7:19, Liscum headed a corner kick from Carter Hoover into the back of the net to open the scoring. The Green Dragons would add another marker off a set piece when Eli Adams skied over the traffic in front of Wyoming Seminary goalkeeper Gavin Flanley and headed Nick Passaniti’s corner into the net to give the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead at 11:54.
Lewisburg earned nine corner kicks to the Wyoming Seminary’s one and the Green Dragons used their skill to deposit two of those corners into the net for the two first half goals which truly set the tone for the contest.
“We’ve been preaching set pieces all the way through playoffs because we know that can win and lose games and obviously, we scored on two of them tonight,” Liscum said. “When we get 11 guys behind the ball defending, that can spring counter attacks and we have a lot of pace on the wing with James (Koconis) and Anthony (Bhangdia) and we found a lot of success on our counters. I think that speaks to our quality as a defensive unit, just all 11 of us buying into the system.”
The Green Dragons’ defense was particularly stellar against the Blue Knights as they limited Wyoming Seminary’s all-state senior forward Reggie Grayek to only a couple of long shots from distance. The Lewisburg back line held strong and keeper Tony Burns was excellent in goal again as he made a diving save on Grayek to turn away Wyoming Seminary’s best chance of the night late in the second half when the game was already well in hand.
Liscum notched his second tally of the evening on a beautiful individual effort at 52:35 when he flew past his mark on the right sideline and ripped a low, left-footed shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past a diving Flanley to give the Green Dragons a 3-0 lead.
Moving his junior co-captain to the wing and out of his usual midfield spot in early the second half was an adjustment which Kettlewell made after discussing it with Liscum, who saw an opportunity and relayed the information to the Green Dragons’ coaching staff.
“We just needed to find the right (lineup) combination and we kind of just wore them out a little bit in the second half and that allowed us even more chances because I thought we left a few (goals) out there,” Kettlewell said. “Ben was able to kind of pick up some of that slack. He came off at halftime and asked if he could have a chance on the wing if we could continue to control the midfield. I told him to give it 10 minutes so that we could get their energy down and he scored a goal within two minutes of making the move.”
After Bhangdia was hauled down in the box at 59:17, Kettlewell opted to go with Alan Daniel for the penalty kick and the junior midfielder buried his shot to put the Green Dragons up, 4-0.
Lewisburg continued to control the play and as time wound down, Kettlewell emptied his bench and allowed most of the players on the varsity team a few minutes in a state playoff game.
With the victory, the Green Dragons advance to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals and will face Lansdale Catholic, the District 12 champion, on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.
The victory raised Lewisburg’s record to 21-0-1 on the year and if their play so far this postseason is any indicator, the Green Dragons will be again be flying as a cohesive unit against the Crusaders.
“We always have each other’s back, we always pick each other up and we just believe in one another,” Liscum said. “One of the great things this team has that I think some other Lewisburg teams have had in the past is that we can score from anywhere and we have four, five, six guys who can put it in the back of the net. This is one of the deepest teams we’ve ever had, we’ve got 20 guys on the team and I think our 20th guy can step in there and score a game-winner.”
Lewisburg 4, Wyoming Seminary 0
PIAA Class 2A first round
at Danville Area High School
First half
LEW—Liscum, assist Carter Hoover (corner kick), 7:19 LEW—Eli Adams, assist Nick Passaniti (corner kick), 11:54
Second half
LEW—Liscum, unassisted, 52:35 LEW—Alan Daniel (penalty kick), 59:17
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-5; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 9-1; Saves: WS, Flanley, 9; Lewisburg, Burns, 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.