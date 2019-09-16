MILTON – Leah Bergey scored not one, not two, but six goals to lead Milton’s girls soccer team to an 11-1 non-league victory over Lourdes Regional on Saturday.
Bergey scored the first five goals of the game, plus Taylor Snyder chipped in with a goal and three assists for Milton, which next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m., Monday.
Milton 11, Lourdes Regional 1
Saturday at Milton
First half
M-Leah Bergey, assist Janae Bergey. M-L. Bergey, assist Taylor Snyder. M-L. Bergey, unassisted. M-L. Bergey, assist Snyder.
Second half
M-L. Bergey, unassisted. M-Snyder, assist Leah Walter. M-J. Bergey, unassisted. M-Morgan Reiner, unassisted. M-L. Bergey, unassisted. M-Camden Lloyd, unassisted. M-Abigail Snyder, unassisted. LR-Tori Lindenmuth, unassisted.
Shots: Milton, 27-5; Saves:
Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 2, Alexis Sanders, 2); LR-Emily Shaffer, 8, Bella Trujillo, 4).
Boys soccer
Selinsgrove 4
Warrior Run 2
TURBOTVILLE – A hat trick by Nick Ritter in the second half rallied the Seals past the Defenders in the nonleague matchup Saturday.
Brothers Tyrese and Alex Hazzoum tallied the goals for Warrior Run, which were scored past the midway point of the first half to give the Defenders a 2-1 halftime lead.
Both goals were unassisted for Warrior Run, which also got six saves from Keegan Jenkins.
Selinsgrove 4, Warrior Run 2
Saturday at Warrior Run
First half
S-Owen Magee, unassisted, 24:42. WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, unassisted, 18:51. WR-Alex Hazzoum, unassisted, 16:05.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter, assist Magee, 34:31. S-Ritter, assist Noah Derr, 32:58. S-Ritter, assist Kyle Ruhl, :.54.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 14-11; Corners: WR, 4-3; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 10; WR, Keegan Jenkins, 6.
Hollidaysburg 2
Mifflinburg 1 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG – A Brandon Linn goal in the first half tied the game for Mifflinburg, but the Wildcats couldn’t get another in before Hollidaysburg won the match in overtime.
Linn scored off an assist by Anthony Kizis with 12 minutes left until halftime. In addition, Ryder Maurer made 13 saves for Mifflinburg (1-7).
Hollidaysburg 2, Mifflinburg 1 (OT)
Saturday at Mifflinburg
First half
H-Shushant Dahal, assist Braden Callahan, 19:00. M-Brandon Linn, Anthony Kizis, 12:00.
Overtime
H-Callahan, unassisted, 6:00.
Shots: Hollidaysburg, 16-12; Corners: Hollidaysburg, 6-3; Saves:
Hollidaysburg, Evan Shale, 7; Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 13.
JV score:
Hollidaysburg, 2-0.
Field hockey
Shikellamy 3
Warrior Run 2 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE – The Braves scored three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Defenders in overtime in the HAC crossover contest Saturday.
Abby Lapp scored a pair of unassisted goals to lead Warrior Run (3-4), plus Rachel Yohn made 22 saves for the Defenders.
Shikellamy 3, Warrior Run 2 (OT)
Saturday at Warrior Run
Regulation goals
WR-Abby Lapp, unassisted; WR-Lapp, unassisted; Shik-Kerah Kratzer, penalty stroke; Shik-Mya Willard-Miller, unassisted.
Overtime
Shik-Kira Burgess, unassisted.
Corners: Shikellamy, 13-4; Saves:
WR, Rachel Yohn, 22 (1 blocked penalty stroke).
Red Lion Tournament
Bermudian Springs 5
Mifflinburg 0
Mifflinburg 4
Solanco 0
RED LION – The Wildcats bounced back from a shutout loss by rolling to a shutout win of their own over Solanco at Saturday’s Red Lion Tournament.
Mara Shuck had a goal and two assists for Mifflinburg in the Solanco match, while Camryn Murray and Brook Karchner added goals in the win for the Wildcats (4-2). Angela Reamer added an assist as well in the win.
