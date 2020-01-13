UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, dominated No. 12 Northwestern for its second Big Ten dual meet victory of the weekend. Penn State won seven bouts to roll to a 30-9 victory in a Rec Hall Sunday matinee.
Coming off a win on Friday over Illinois, Penn State controlled the dual with Northwestern from the outset. The Nittany Lions won seven bouts and picked up four bonus point wins. Competing for the second time in three days after losing top-ranked heavyweight Anthony Cassar and All-American 197-pounder Kyle Conel to injury and short a couple more ranked starters, Penn State still rolled in front of over 6,300 fans in sold out Rec Hall. The dual was Penn State’s 52nd straight sellout in Rec Hall and the 57th of 59 at home (including five of seven in the Bryce Jordan Center).
The dual began at 133. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 3 nationally at 133 met Dylan Utterback and rolled to a 23-8 technical fall at the 6:26 mark, giving Penn State an early 5-0 lead. Junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 2 at 141, matched Bravo-Young with a technical fall of his own, picking up a 20-5 tech at the 4:51 mark over Northwestern’s Alec McKenna. Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren met Eric Yang at 149 and dominated the bout, posting an 8-2 victory with 2:05 in riding time.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 16 and made short work of Shayne Oster. Joseph took the Wildcat down, locked up a cradle and picked up the fast fall at the 0:56 mark. Joseph’s pin gave Penn State a 19-3 lead at halftime.
Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, continued Penn State’s dominance to start the second half. Hall rolled to a 17-2 tech fall over Northwestern’s Tyler Morland at the 5:21 mark to give the Nittany Lions a 24-3 lead. Senior Shakur Rasheed, wrestling for the first time in ten months this weekend, made his second start of the season at 197 and dropped a tough 7-5 decision to Lucas Davison. True freshman Seth Nevills wrestled in his second dual meet as Penn State’s starting heavyweight and rolled to an 8-1 win over NU’s Jack Heyob, putting Penn State up 30-6. Freshman Brandon Meredith took on No. 7 Michael DeAugustino at 125 in the dual’s final match-up. Meredith mounted a late-rally against the ranked Wildcat but DeAugustino was able to escape with the 7-3 win, making the final score 30-9 in Penn State’s favor.
Penn State is now 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten. Northwestern falls to 2-3, 0-2. The Nittany Lions return to action on Sunday when they host Rutgers. The dual is set for 5 p.m. in Rec Hall and will air nationally on ESPN2.
No. 2 Penn State 30, No. 12 Northwestern 9
Saturday at Penn State
133:
No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Dylan Utterback, 23-8 (TF; 6:26)
141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Alec McKenna, 20-5 (TF; 4:51)149:
Jarod Verkleeren PSU dec. Eric Yang, 8-2
157:
No. 1 Ryan Deakin NU dec. Bo Pipher, 6-0
165: No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU pinned Shayne Oster, :56174: No. 1 Mark Hall PSU tech fall Tyler Morland, 17-2 (TF; 5:21)184:
Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Jack Jessen, 4-1
197:
Lucas Davison NU dec. Shakur Rasheed, 7-5
285:
Seth Nevills PSU dec. Jack Heyob, 8-1
125: No. 7 Michael DeAugustino NU dec. Brandon Meredith, 7-3Penn State with five placers at Millersville’s Hitchcock Memorial
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team had seven wrestlers competing at Millersville University’s Floyd ‘Shorty’ Hitchcock Memorial. Penn State had grapplers competing both attached and unattached at the event and five of the seven wrestlers placed.
True freshman Greg Kirkvliet won the 285-pound title, wrestling unattached at 285. The Minnesota-native went 4-0 with three pins and had an addition win against a non-collegiate wrestler. True freshman Baylor Shunk went 2-1 unattached at 125. The central Pennsylvania native placed third at the event.
Junior Devin Schnupp posted a 4-1 mark at 125. Schnupp had a pin, a tech and a major and placed fifth Sophomore Austin Hoopes went 5-1 at 197 and took fifth place. Sophomore Joey Blumer took sixth at 141. Blumer went 4-2 with one pin. Junior Luke Gardner went 2-0 at 149, ending his day after two victories that included one pin. Freshman Creighton Edsell also got a match in at 174, going 1-0.
