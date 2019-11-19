Basketball
Junior high girls
Milton 22, Midd-West 2
High scorers: Milton, Amelia Gainer, 12; Midd-West, M. Franquet, 2.
College men
Susquehanna 96, Rowan 92
Saturday at Susquehanna
Notes: Susquehanna took down Rowan Saturday afternoon 96-92 in the championship game of the Susquehanna Tipoff Tournament in the O.W. Houts Gymnasium. Lukas Yurasits was named tournament MVP while Danny Frauenheim was also named to the All-Tournament team.
Yurasits led the way for the River Hawks putting up 39 points in Saturday's Championship game. The lead changed hands 14 times in the first half falling in favor of the Profs. The River Hawks were led in the first half by with Yurasits 12 points knocking down two 3-point shots.
Susquehanna went into the locker room with the Profs leading at the half, 45-41. SU came out on fire in the second half as Yurasits was able to knock down another 3-pointer and 16 free throws.
Bloomsburg 84, Felician 83
Saturday at Felician University
Notes: Trailing by 15 points with nine minutes left in regulation, Bloomsburg rallied for a stunning 84-83 victory at Felician on Saturday evening for the Huskies' first victory of the young season. Bloomsburg improved to 1-2 overall while the Golden Falcons dropped to 2-2 on the year.
Bloomsburg outscored Felician, 26-10, over the final nine minutes and then held off the Golden Falcons in the closing minute to complete the stunning rally. Senior Ky Mauras scored nine of his 19 points over the final nine minutes while redshirt junior Max Wagner and freshman Justin Anderson added six points apiece down the stretch.
Women’s basketball
Rose City Classic championship game
Saturday at Drew University
Notes: Senior Morgan Mader led Lycoming with a career-high 22 points, but Drew used a strong third quarter to get past Lycoming, 74-63, in the championship game of the Rose City Classic on Saturday afternoon at Baldwin Gymnasium.
Mader was one of three Warriors (1-1) to finish in double figures, as she hit 5-of-6 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 overall, also adding four rebounds and two assists. Junior Erica Lutz posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th career double-double and senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, added 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg High grad, was named to the all-tournament team after posting six points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.
Drew (3-1) shot 48 percent (28-of-59) from the field and held the Warriors to 37 percent (24-of-65). The Rangers shot 56 percent in the third quarter with nine field goals while Lycoming hit just five and shot 30 percent from the floor.
Drew led by as many as 10 in the second quarter, but the Warriors fought back, cutting it to a four-point game at the break after Mader got a 3-pointer to roll off the front rim and in to make it 38-34.
In the third quarter, though, the Rangers used a 16-2 run after Kline hit a jumper with 7:30 left in the period to take a 58-42 lead with 1:17 left. The Warriors weren't able to cut the lead to single digits in the last period.
College swimming
Zortman leads Warriors at Messiah
Notes: Senior Cara Zortman led the Lycoming’s teams with a pair of individual wins and a relay win, but Messiah College was able to sweep a pair of Middle Atlantic Conference duals with Lycoming, winning on the women's side, 153-89, and on the men's side, 189-61.
Zortman posted a win in the 50-yard freestyle (25.88) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:42.81) and freshman Katherine Brown won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.56). The Warriors also won the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of sophomore Devon Kaiser, Brown, Zortman and senior Michaela Thode posting a time of 2:00.41.
On the men's side, the Warriors won two individual events, with junior Dom Berardelli posting a time of 2:33.06 to win the 200-yard breaststroke and junior Brandon Vought posting a time of 5:17.33 to win the 500-yard freestyle.
Women’s volleyball
NCAA Division III Tournament
Stevens 3, Susquehanna 2
Saturday at Baltimore, Md.
Notes: Susquehanna fell to the Ducks of Stevens Institute of Technology in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in five sets on Saturday afternoon to end their historic run in the NCAA Tournament.
The River Hawks (32-7) were unable to come back from an early deficit in the first set and fell to the Ducks 25-9. Susquehanna regrouped and came back ready in set two. The River Hawks took set two 25-21 behind 17 kills and a .267 attack percentage.
Stevens took set three after some crucial errors for the River Hawks, SIT took set three 25-14. The River Hawks were able to force a fifth set after winning set four 25-18, scoring on 11 kills to the Ducks 10. The teams went back and forth in the fifth set, but it was Stevens that came out victorious, winning the set 15-11.
The River Hawks have put together a remarkable season with 32 wins, the program's first ever national ranking and win over conference foe Juniata as well as making the program's second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the last four years.
