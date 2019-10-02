SUNBURY — After his team’s first game against Shikellamy went into double overtime, Mifflinburg girls soccer coach Erich Hankamer was fully expecting to play 100 minutes versus the Braves once again on Tuesday.
Little did the Wildcats’ coach know that he would be right on the money.
Mifflinburg, however, is still waiting for a victory against the Braves this season. The two teams traded goals in the second half prior to going into overtime where the Heartland-II contest ended in a 1-1 tie.
“Shikellamy is always (a hard team to play),” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “When we battled them to a 100 minutes the first game, I told my girls to be ready for another 100 minutes if we get there (Tuesday), and we were ready for another 100 minutes.”
The scoreless streak between Mifflinburg (5-5-2, 4-3-2 HAC-II) and Shikellamy (5-4-3, 2-3-3) extended to 145 minutes and 18 seconds before the Braves’ Eryn Swanger scored off an Anna McClintock assist to break the drought.
The Wildcats came right back a few minutes later to tie the game as Peyton Yocum scored off an assist by Emily Walls with 31:27 remaining.
“When we give up a goal it lights a fire underneath (my girls), and they came back and scored right away,” said Hankamer. “Peyton has been unbelievable for us all season, so it was good for her to actually get on the score sheet as a goal scorer instead of an assist maker.”
Yocum later helped produce a potential go-ahead goal with 1:48 left in regulation, but her pass to Angelina Feliciano was too strong and the Wildcats were whistled offsides.
“It’s been bad breaks for us all year. We’ve had goals called back for offsides that have been late, but you know what we dug down and we continued to play,” said Hankamer. “That’s the best thing about these girls, they fight, they go and they play hard (until the end).”
In the extra periods, Mifflinburg had a couple of good looks at the goal as Cara Snook and Walls both put shots on goal in the final minute of the first overtime.
And with six minutes to go in the first overtime, Shikellamy had a truly heart-stopping look at the goal.
The Braves’ Wiley Egan fired a shot at Mifflinburg goalkeeper Kristi Benfield, who tried to tip the ball over the crossbar for the save. Instead, the ball ricocheted off the crossbar and landed in front of Benfield, who threw herself onto the ball like it was a live grenade to preserve the tie.
“The last 20 minutes were insane. Kristi made an unbelievable save to keep us in the game in the first overtime,” said Hankamer. “My heart stopped a little bit from that one I’m not going to lie. If I was wearing my heart meter today it would probably be skyrocketing through the roof.
“Both goalies played amazing today, and both goalies kept their teams in the game,” added Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team may have to face Shikellamy a third time this season should the two teams meet in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs in a few weeks.
“We’re up for it. I mean seriously, my girls are always ready for it,” said Hankhamer about the prospect of facing Shikellamy again. “That’s one thing about it — I can throw anything at the girls and they are ready for anything they get.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Benton for a non-league contest at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1 (2 OT)At Shikellamy
Second half
Shik-Eryn Swanger, assist Anna McClintock, 34:42. Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Emily Walls, 31:27.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 6-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 3-2; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 4; Shikellamy, Cassi Ronk, 5.
