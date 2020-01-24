LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Mifflinburg varsity wrestling team has already wrapped up a spot in the District 4 Duals later this month, but the Wildcats did not take a winless Loyalsock team lightly on Thursday night.
Though there were several forfeits which went in the Wildcats’ favor and only four matches were actually wrestled at the dual meet, head coach Derek Reber’s team turned in a solid performance, winning three of those four matches by fall.
“Our goal was to go out and win the matches that we did have and I thought our guys wrestled well,” Reber said. “There were a couple matches that were pretty evenly-matched. Our big thing is just go out and wrestle and they did that.”
One of the highlights of the evening was 285-pound freshman Emmanuel Ulrich displaying his raw power against Loyalsock senior James Shearer.
Ulrich was an immovable object and used his low center of gravity to upend Shearer numerous times before recording a fall at 3:48. The second period pin raised Ulrich’s season record to 23-5, with 17 of those victories coming by fall.
As of now, the Wildcats (11-6) have the No. 8 seed locked up in the latest District 4 standings. The victory comes after three straight close losses for Mifflinburg, one of which was decided by criteria against Warrior Run.
With the regular season winding down, Reber noted that his team is beginning to get healthy and has every intention of finishing the season strong.
“Seeding is huge, we’ve lost a couple of close one there,” Reber said. “Every match is important and it was important for us to come in here and get a win tonight. I think we’re wrestling well at the right time.”
Mifflinburg is next in action at 7 p.m. this Saturday against Montoursville.
Official results were not immediately available after the conclusion of the meet and will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
