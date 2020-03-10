LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Kevin Woodruff admitted following Monday’s Patriot League women’s quarterfinal against Army West Point that the pressure was on his Bison to perform against the Black Knights.
Luckily for the first-year head coach, Woodruff’s team put together one of its best performances of the season.
Behind a team-high 17 points from Taylor O’Brien and 14 from Abby Kapp, who were among four Bison players to score in double figures, Bucknell rolled to an 87-61 triumph over Army at Sojka Pavilion to move on in the tournament.
Top-seeded Bucknell (24-6) will next host No. 4 Holy Cross, a 52-33 winner over No. 5 Lafayette, at 6 p.m. in Thursday’s semifinals.
In the night’s other quarterfinals, No. 6 Lehigh beat No. 3 Colgate, 69-62, and No. 2 Boston U. beat No. 7 American, 46-44.
“Obviously, we’re ecstatic to survive and advance and continue to play all of those March cliches. We’re excited to be where we’re at,” said Woodruff. “I thought from start to finish it was one of our better performances of the season, and I thought it was important that we got off to a good start and make some shots.”
Starting with a layup by O’Brien, the Bison began the game with an 11-0 run that was also highlighted by a 3-pointer from Kapp and four points from Tessa Brugler.
Bucknell’s lead grew to 13 (18-5) midway through the first period when Ally Johnson laid the ball in off a nice feed from Autumn Ceppi.
Army (9-22) cut its deficit to eight points two separate times in the first — following a 3-pointer by Alisa Fallon and then a two-point jumper by Liz Layne — and the Black Knights trailed 20-12 after Layne’s bucket with 2:33 left.
But a 9-2 run to close the opening period by Bucknell resulted in a commanding 29-14 lead. Five points by O’Brien keyed that run as well for the Bison.
“Generally speaking, when you’re in our position, the pressure is on you — because you’re home and you’re the higher seed,” said Woodruff. “If you don’t get out to a good start, that pressure can mount a little bit, so to make some shots early and get the ball moving early I thought was important. The girls were terrific.”
Senior forward Ellie Mack, the reining Patriot League Player of the Year, knocked down a jumper in the paint halfway through the second period to increase Bucknell’s lead to 21 points (40-19).
A 3-pointer by Fallon late in the second period brought Army back to within 16 points (45-29), but that would be the closest the Black Knights would get to Bucknell the rest of the night.
“Our style is defensive-minded — knowing that there will be bad nights on offense and we can sill have chance to win. But then on nights where shots go in and we play well on offense, too, then you can have a game like tonight where you can separate early and kind of run away and hide a little bit,” said Woodruff, whose team shot 72.2 percent from the floor in the first period and 58.1 percent overall for the game.
“That defense will travel. We’re going to have to have it the entire postseason, and its been pretty consistent for us. I thought the girls deserve the credit (for their defense). They bought into it I think around Thanksgiving time, and since then we’ve been pretty darn good.”
Bucknell kept its foot on the gas to the start the second half, and the Bison did so by putting together a 12-0 run to lead by 29 points (58-29) following a jumper in the paint by Ally Johnson with 6:19 left in the third period. Mack also had five points in the Bison’s latest run, plus Kapp added a 3-pointer and an assist on a trey from Mack as well during the run.
“I personally feel like when we have that sort of advantage at halftime — coming into the second half I really like to think about it as not giving (the opposing team) any hope,” said Kapp. “I really like to go out, and I think just like try to get our teammates built around the ideal of just don’t let (Army) feel like it has any chance (to win) — just go out there with the same intensity we had at tipoff and just play how we know how to play, don’t give Army anything easy and execute like we’ve been doing since November.”
The Bison began the game shooting 9-of-10 from the floor, and they were 7-of-8 to start the second half to open up a 63-33 lead by the time the first media timeout rolled around.
“No, I think you can win some games if you do that, and we have plans to do the same thing Thursday, but we’ll see if it works out,” said Woodruff.
The fourth quarter was just a formality for the Bison, who never held less than a 21-point lead the rest of the way.
O’Brien, by the way, added a pair of buckets in the fourth to wrap up her outstanding night before Woodruff began to substitute liberally, which included putting back-up guard Bridget Tobin into the game. Tobin would hit a 3-pointer with a minute remaining to send the Bucknell bench into a frenzy.
“Well, it’s all about survival of the fittest, and it’s honestly just survive and advance,” said O’Brien, who, along with Kapp, was joined in double figures by Brugler (15) and Mack (10), who also led the Bison with 10 rebounds on the night.
‘All of my teammates are working together, and it’s not really about who the best team is, it’s who is on the hottest streak. Each team comes into these games wanting to win, so you have to come out and play with all your heart and play with everything you got because at the end of the day it’s 1-0 for each team (still left),” added O’Brien.
No. 1 Bucknell 87, No. 9 Army 61Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal
at Sojka Pavilion
Army 14 15 16 16 — 61Bucknell 29 17 21 20 — 87Army (9-22)
Kate Murray 5-9 0-0 12; Morgann Yancey 1-8 0-1 2; Sarah Bohn 1-3 2-2 5; Natalie Stralkus 0-7 1-2 1; Alisa Fallon 8-15 1-2 19; Hope Brown 4-12 1-1 11; Liz Layne 2-4 0-0 4; Taylor Sullivan 1-2 0-2 2; Espi Varoz 0-0 0-0 0; Natalie Rhine 2-2 0-0 5.
Totals:
24-62 5-10 61.
Bucknell (24-6)
Tessa Brugler 7-10 1-2 15; Ellie Mack 4-9 1-2 10; Taylor O’Brien 7-11 1-1 17; Ally Johnson 2-3 0-0 4; Abby Kapp 5-9 0-0 14; Autumn Ceppi 4-5 0-0 8; Tai Johnson 3-5 0-0 7; Carly Krsul 3-4 1-2 7; Gia Hayes 0-3 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-2 2-2 2; Bridget Tobin 1-1 0-0 3.
Totals:
36-62 6-9 87.
3-point goals: Army 8-22 (Murray 2-3, Fallon 2-3, Brown 2-4, Rhine 1-1, Bohn 1-2, Sullivan 0-1, Yancey 0-4, Stralkus 0-4); Bucknell 9-16 (Kapp 4-7, O’Brien 2-2, Mack 1-1, Tobin 1-1, T. Johnson 1-2, A. Johnson 0-1, Hayes 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Army 24 (Fallon 6); Bucknell 43 (Mack 10). Assists: Army 13 (Stralkus 3); Bucknell 21 (A. Johnson 6). Total fouls: Army 13; Bucknell 12. Technical fouls: None. A: 823.
