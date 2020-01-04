TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run girls varsity basketball team knew exactly what would be coming at them heading into Friday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game against Loyalsock. Even with a week to prepare for the undefeated Lady Lancers, the home team still could not manage to overcome Loyalsock’s front court press-and-trap defense and the Lady Defenders turned the ball over 20 times on the way to a 40-26 loss.
“The mistakes are on us, it’s not that we aren’t capable, but we have to fix things. We turned it over way too many times,” Warrior run head coach Rachael Herb said. “We went over that press so thoroughly with the girls, but when you’re in a heated game, especially against a team like (Loyalsock), things tend to happen. We need to learn to limit our turnovers and the only way we’re going to do that is to just keep practicing.”
The Lady Lancers held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Warrior Run was able to stay in the game despite playing the majority of the first eight minutes without leading scorer Sydney Hoffman who had to take a seat on the bench after she picked up two quick fouls.
Warrior Run forward Emily McKee played well during Hoffman’s early absence and was able to get to the free throw line four times in the opening frame where she sank all four. McKee was also strong defensively and on the glass throughout the evening, but it was her play in the first half that helped to keep the game close.
With Hoffman back in the lineup in the second quarter, the Lady Defenders looked like a different team. While Loyalsock was still able to force four turnovers in the quarter, Warrior Run actually outscored the visitors in the period, 11-4. At the break, Loyalsock led by only three points, 20-17.
Despite the strong first half, the Lady Defenders would go cold from the field and continue to commit turnovers over the course of the final 16 minutes.
The Lady Lancers held Warrior Run to just nine total points in the second half and when the Lady Defenders did get through the trap, they were unable to convert open looks.
“What hurt us was turnovers and missed opportunities,” Herb said. “We got the shots off, we just couldn’t knock them down.”
Loyalsock’s Summer McNulty led all scorers with 22 points. No other player from either team reached double figures. For Warrior Run, Hoffman finished with nine points and eight rebounds, McKee ended up with nine points, a game-high 12 rebounds and four blocked shots and guard Gracy Beachel knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
Warrior Run has little time to dwell on the loss as the Lady Defenders are back in action this evening for a non-league game against Meadowbrook Christian at 6 p.m.
“I just told them, you have to keep your heads up,” Herb said. “It’s not about the loss, it’s about how the player handles the loss. You come in hungrier for the next game. Don’t get me wrong, I hate to lose — losing is not fun — but sometimes you have to lose in order to learn how to win.”
Loyalsock 40, Warrior Run 26
at Warrior Run
Loyalsock 16 4 11 9 — 40Warrior Run 10 7 4 5 — 26Loyalsock (8-0) 40
Sophia Gardner 1 1-2 3; Cassie Gee 3 0-0 8; Jocelyn Cruz 0 0-0 0; Summer McNulty 7 7-10 22; Madison Jean 0 0-0 0; Karyn Saar 1 0-0 2; Allyia Kennedy 0 0-0 0; Mia Patterson 1 3-4 5.
Totals:
13 11-16 40.
3-point goals:
Gee 2, McNulty.
Warrior Run (6-3) 26
Sydney Hoffman 2 4-4 9; Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 8; Jordan Hartman 0 0-0 0; Marissa Pick 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 1 7-7 9; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Lauren Watson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 11-11 26.
3-point goals:
Beachel 2, Hoffman.
JV score: WR, 42-40. High scorer: WR, Holly Hollenbach, 14; Wilkins, 11.
