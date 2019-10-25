SELINSGROVE – Less than a week after falling to Central Columbia by a single goal in the regular-season finale, Mifflinburg entered a crucial rematch against the Blue Jays in Thursday’s District 4 Class A quarterfinal.
And unlike in that previous meeting, this time the Wildcats found a way to prevail.
Camryn Murray scored twice – once in each half – to lead No. 5 Mifflinburg to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Central Columbia, 2-1, at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
“We needed (this type of win). I think we really needed to come out and get a “W” today,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “We lost to them (1-0) just last week, so I think it’s important (for the players) to know that they can come back from something like that.”
Just like the score indicated, there were some anxious moments during the game for Mifflinburg (11-8), especially late in the second half.
Four minutes after Murray scored her second goal of the game, Central (11-7-1) cut that deficit in half with a goal from Mia Cunningham that came off a penalty corner with 7:31 remaining in the game.
After that, the Blue Jays only had one more serious scoring threat before the Wildcats’ defense stiffened to close out the victory.
“At one point it was 2-0, then it was 2-1. We got a little panicky there, but then the girls settled down,” said Orren. “That’s the big thing – if we can keep our heads and work through issues and problems – like having (the opposing team) come back and get a score.
“I think maturity in a team will help that. It’s just a matter of gelling as a team and having the confidence in each other,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
That teamwork led to Mifflinburg’s first goal of the game when Brook Karchner fired the ball in to a waiting Camryn Murray, who then tipped it past Central goalkeeper Makiah Brewer to give the Wildcats a lead 8:22 into the game.
The goal came moments following Mifflinburg’s first corner of the game.
“I feel like we just wanted to come out strong right away and be the first ones to score, and having that corner right away really boosted (our confidence),” said Murray. “Having that first goal really just helped us through the whole entire game.”
Adding extra confidence as well as momentum later was Murray’s second goal of the game with 11:34 left in the game. Murray’s goal was unassisted as the senior forward executed a perfect reverse sweep to get the ball into the cage.
“Yes, we did (need that goal),” said Murray. “After Central got its first goal we needed another one, but we stuck together and did well, and it was just a good game overall and we’re ready for Tuesday.”
Mifflinburg next plays top-seeded Bloomsburg (15-2-1) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. back at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“That will be a tough game. We haven’t seen Bloomsburg on turf (this season), but we saw them on grass (on Sept. 25) and it was a 3-2 game (a loss). We lost, but we were in it,” said Orren. “Those kind of games where it’s like you can hang with anybody, and I think that’s the big thing – they have to get in that mindset where (they say), ‘I don’t care who’s on that field, you deserve to be on that field just as much as anybody else.’
“Hopefully this game will give them a little bit of a confidence booster and give them a little bit of that desire to really turn it on and try to get us as far as we can in districts,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
No. 5 Mifflinburg 2, No. 4 Central Columbia 1
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
At Selinsgrove Area High School
First half
Miff-Camryn Murray, assist Brook Karchner, 21:38.
Second half
Miff-Murray, unassisted, 11:34. CC-Mia Cunningham, unassisted, 7:31.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 7-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 9-2; Saves: Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 2; Central, Makiah Brewer, 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.