LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska used a hot-shooting third quarter to hand the Penn State women’s basketball team a 75-58 loss Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Freshman Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions with 15 points.
Penn State scored its first nine points of the game by way of the three-pointer as the score sat tied at 9-9 midway through the first quarter. A layup from junior Alisia Smith then sparked an 11-4 Penn State run that saw five points from freshman Shay Hagans and four from Kamaria McDaniel as the Lady Lions surged ahead 20-13 to force a Nebraska timeout at the 1:03 mark. The Huskers scored the final three points of the term, but Penn State controlled a 20-16 edge heading into the second quarter.
Nebraska was within two midway through the second quarter before Marisa hit a mid-range jumper and freshman Anna Camden followed with a corner three-pointer to work Penn State’s lead to 31-24 with 2:49 left on the first-half clock. The Huskers answered with the final eight points of the half, six of which came from the free throw line, to take a 32-31 lead at the break.
Penn State couldn’t find an answer to a red-hot Nebraska offense in the third quarter. The Huskers finished the term 11-for-14 from the field (76.2 percent) and 3-for-3 from the free throw line to take a 58-43 lead into the final stanza.
The Lady Lions held the Huskers in check in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to make a comeback as Nebraska secured the 75-58 win.
NOTES: Marisa scored in double figures for the 12th time this season...McDaniel missed double figures for just the second time this season...Camden finished with a Big Ten career-high tying nine points behind a trio of 3-pointers...Siyeh Frazier led Penn State with seven rebounds and five assists. Her five assists tied her season high...The Huskers out-scored the Lady Lions 26-12 in the third quarter which proved to be the difference.
Penn State returns home Sunday to host #10/10 Maryland on Senior Day presented by the Penn State Alumni Association. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. from the Bryce Jordan Center.
Nebraska 75, Penn State 58
at Nebraska
Penn State 20 11 12 15 — 58Nebraska 16 16 26 17 — 75Penn State (7-18)
Makenna Marisa 6-13 0-0 15; Kamaria McDaniel 3-15 2-2 8; Siyeh Frazier 3-10 1-1 7; Lauren Ebo 2-7 1-1 5; Mya Bembry 0-2 0-0 0; Anna Camden 3-8 0-0 9; Shay Hagans 3-6 0-0 8; Alisia Smith 2-8 2-2 6; Jayla James 0-0 0-0 0; Kayleigh Semion 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-69 6-6 58.
Nebraska (16-9)
Ashtyn Veerbeek 4-8 3-4 12; Sam Haiby 3-4 3-4 10; Nicea Eliely 3-7 2-2 8; Kate Cain 3-8 0-90 6; Hannah Whitish 1-1 2-2 5; Leigha Brown 7-12 4-4 20; Isabelle Bourne 5-9 0-0 11; Makenzie Helms 1-3 1-1 3; Kayla Mershon 0-5 0-0 0; Trinity Brady 0-1 0-0 0; Grace Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0; Kristian Hudson 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-58 15-17 75.
3-point goals: Penn State 8-29 (Marisa 3-8, Camden 3-8, Hagans 2-4, Bembry 0-2, Frazier 0-2, McDaniel 0-5); Nebraska 6-12 (Brown 2-3, Haiby 1-1, Whitish 1-1, Bourne 1-2, Veerbeek 1-4, Brady 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 37 (Frazier 7); Nebraska 42 (Cain 8). Assists: Penn State 13 (Frazier 5); Nebraska 17 (Haiby, Eliely, Whitish 4). Total fouls: Penn State 18, Nebraska 12. Technical fouls: None. A: 3,907.
