TURBOTVILLE — Hughesville came into Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division III opener against Warrior Run averaging more than 62 points per game.
Although the Defenders didn’t let the undefeated Spartans come close to reaching that number in the contest, Warrior Run wasn’t able to come away with the win either.
Playing without starting forward Ahmahd Keyes, who was out with an injury, Warrior Run fell just a little bit short to Hughesville as the Spartans held on for a 40-36 victory.
“It was a tough loss, but I was proud of them. The defensive effort was phenomenal,” said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman. “I think we’re there offensively, but our two games have been against two good offensive teams — Montoursville and Hughesville. Both teams are putting up points, but we held both in the 40s. I mean, we should win those games but hat’s off to Hughesville. They are tough, physical and they put the ball in the hoop.”
Warrior Run (0-2, 0-1 HAC-III) got the early jump on Hughesville (5-0, 1-0) as Ethan Hartman scored the first two buckets of the game.
Later a 3-pointer by Braden Bomberger five minutes in gave the Defenders a 7-3 lead, but the Spartans answered right back by scoring the final five points of the period to pull ahead 8-7.
Both teams picked up the scoring pace a little bit in the second quarter, but not much.
Warrior Run went back in front by two (10-8) on a corner 3-pointer by Denver Beachel early in the period, but a 3-pointer moments later by Hughesville’s Anthony Machi gave the lead back to the Spartans.
And even though the Defenders scored on three consecutive trips down the floor midway through the second period, Hughesville stayed in front by getting a bucket from Blake Sherwood and then a lay-up with under 1 minute remaining from Justus Leighow to give the Spartans a 19-16 halftime lead.
“I think (the pace favored us). We were down Keyes, who’s dealing with a hamstring issue, so yeah I thought the slower pace would’ve favored us,” said Wertman. “Hughesville likes to get up and down the court, and so do we, but we just didn’t have the depth tonight.
“Slowing the game down was something that we talked about — trying to execute in the half-court and get as many easy scores as we can by hopefully turning defense into offense — but it didn’t happen enough for us,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
A 9-5 run by Warrior Run in the third period made the score 26-25 in favor of Hughesville, but the Defenders couldn’t get that one basket that could’ve put them in front for good.
Warrior Run got close, however, as back-to-back jumpers by Bomberger and Gabe Hogan early in the fourth quarter tied the game at 31 for the Defenders with 6:05 remaining.
A couple of single free throws and then a jumper by Clayton Poust followed to put the Spartans back in front for good at 35-31, but they needed to fend off one last threat by the Defenders with under a minute left.
Kade Anzulavich missed a 3-pointer and then had another 3-pointer waved off due to a foul that occurred prior to the shot, and Warrior Run also went just 1-for-4 from the charity stripe late in the game to aid in the loss.
Hartman led Warrior Run with 10 points, eight rebounds and a block, plus Bomberger finished with nine points and Tyler Pick had six rebounds for the Defenders.
“The mindset there was, hey, we hung around this entire time so lets take this opportunity and seize it,” said Wertman. “I thought we were going to (take the lead) a couple of times. Beachel was open for a three and he missed it. Anzulavich was open for a three and he missed it. We had quite a few good looks at the basket, but the ball was just not going in for us — it will (eventually) — and this group works hard, they are resilient and they are tough.
That was a fun game to play — it’s always fun against Hughesville — and I look forward to the game every time,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Next up for Warrior Run is an away game at South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s on to the next one. This team has big goals in mind, and I believe by the end of the season we’ll get there. It’s just that the first two (games) didn’t go our way,” said Wertman. “This team is the toughest that I’ve coached — both mentally and physically — and they are not going to beat themselves up. Obviously, they wanted to win the game, but it didn’t go our way. Anytime you have a conference loss its big, but we’re resilient and we’ll bounce back.”
Hughesville 40, Warrior Run 36
at Warrior Run
Hughesville 8 11 10 11 — 40Warrior Run 7 9 11 9 — 36Hughesville (5-0) 40
Clayton Poust 1 3-6 5; Blake Sherwood 1 2-3 4; Nick Trevouldes 1 3-4 5; Justus Leighow 3 3-5 9; Carter Cowburn 1 1-2 3; Steel Evangelisti 0 1-2 1; Ethan Snyder 2 1-2 5; Anthony Machi 2 0-1 5; Dylan Bieber 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
12 14-25 40.
3-point goals:
Machi, Bieber.
Warrior Run (0-2) 36
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 1 2-2 5; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 2; Braden Bomberger 3 2-2 9; Nassir Berry 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2; Ethan Hartman 5 0-0 10; Kade Anzulavich 2 0-0 5; Tyler Pick 1 1-5 3.
Totals:
14 5-9 36.
3-point goals:
Beachel, Bomberger, Anzulavich.
JV score: Hughesville, 58-53. High scorers: WR, Hogan and Berry, 13.
