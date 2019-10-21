Eleven area teams learned their postseason fates over the weekend as PIAA District IV released their brackets for the start of this week’s soccer and field hockey playoffs.
Action gets underway Tuesday with the start of the Class 2A girls soccer tournament. No. 10-seeded Warrior Run (6-8-3) helps to open the competition as the Defenders face No. 7 Hughesville (10-7-1) in the first round. The game will be played at 5 p.m. at Selinsgrove Area High School. The winner of the game then plays No. 2 Benton (16-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Loyalsock Area High School.
Also on Tuesday, the Milton Black Panthers (7-9-2) did make it into the playoffs as the No. 11 seed, and they will have a first-round game against No. 6 Montoursville (9-5-4) at 8 p.m. at the Balls Mills Complex outside of Williamsport.
Lewisburg, which carries a 12-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs, is the No. 3-seeded team in Class 2A. The Green Dragons (14-4-1) will get a bye in the first round before facing the Milton-Montoursville winner in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Millville High School. Lewisburg fell to Midd-West, 2-1, in last year’s final, but the Green Dragons recovered to advance to the PIAA championship game.
In Class A girls soccer, Meadowbrook Christian (18-5), fresh of its runner-up finish in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament on Saturday, garnered the No. 5 seed. The Lions will play a quarterfinal contest against No. 4 Millville (11-6) at noon, Saturday, at Hughesville Area High School.
And in Class 3A girls, Mifflinburg (7-8-3) got the No. 4 seed and the Wildcats open with No. 1 Athens (13-2-2), but the two teams won’t play until noon, Saturday, at Loyalsock Area High School. Mifflinburg fell to Athens in last year’s final, 2-1.
Then on Wednesday, the boys soccer tournaments begin. The Class 2A competition gets underway first as No. 6-seeded Milton (12-5-1) kicks off its first district playoff appearance in 11 years with a opening-round matchup against No. 11 Williamson (10-8) at 4 p.m. at Loyalsock Area High School.
Later that same night at Loyalsock, No. 7 Warrior Run (10-7-1) opens its postseason with a first-round contest against No. 10 Troy (8-10) at 8 p.m.
The winner between Warrior Run and Troy will get No. 2-seeded Loyalsock (15-2-1) at 6 p.m., Saturday, at Danville Area High School.
In the top half of the bracket sits No. 1-seeded Lewisburg (17-0-1), which has its eyes set on another deep playoff run after a disappointing showing in last year’s tournament.
The Green Dragons, the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II champions, have a bye in the first round before they face the winner between No. 8 Hughesville (10-7)
and No. 9 Southern Columbia (10-8) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.
Lastly on Thursday, the Class A field hockey playoffs begin with both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg playing quarterfinal contests.
The No. 5-seeded Wildcats (10-8) begin a tripleheader at Selinsgrove Area High School with a matchup against No. 4 Central Columbia (11-6-1) at 3:30 p.m.
Should Mifflinburg win that contest against the Blue Jays, the Wildcats will then face top-seeded Bloomsburg (15-2-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, also at Selinsgrove.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Lewisburg (15-2-1) earned the No. 2 seed and the Green Dragons play No. 7 Muncy (9-6-1) in the third game of Thursday’s tripleheader at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game then plays either No. 3 Line Mountain (10-8) or No. 6 Midd-West (10-8) on Oct. 29, time TBA.
In Class 3A, Mifflinburg (3-13-2) gets in as the No. 4 seed, and the Wildcats will play No. 1 Selinsgrove (16-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Loyalsock Area High School.
