LEWISBURG — With a 6-over-par 42 over nine holes, Sean Kelly paced Lewisburg to wins over both Montoursville and Williamsport in a nonleague tri-meet held Thursday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Kelly fired a 42 to pace Lewisburg (5-1 overall) to a 171 team score. He was followed closely by teammate Nick Mahoney, who carded a 43. Rounding out the scorers for the Green Dragons were Will Gronlund (47) and Ava Markunas (49).
Montoursville was led by Peyton Mussina’s round of 43 as the Warriors finished second with a 201.
Williamsport came in third with a 204. The Millionaires were led by Andrew McCann’s 46.
Nonleague tri-meet
at Bucknell Golf ClubTeam standings:
1. Lewisburg, 171; 2. Montoursville, 201; 3. Williamsport, 204.
Individual resultsLewisburg:
Sean Kelly, 42; Nick Mahoney, 43; Will Gronlund, 47; Ava Markunas 49; Ryleigh Faust, 50; Brett Herman, 51.
Montoursville:
Peyton Mussina, 43; Lauren Marks, 48; Gage Wheeland, 54; Gabe Hornberger, 56.
Williamsport: Andrew McCann, 46; Tristan Bailey, 49; Doug Nicholas, 51; Evan Whitford, 58; Jessie Polys, 58; Chris Reeder, 61.
