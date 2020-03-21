MILTON — Despite posting a record of just 7-13 a year ago and struggling in the ultra-competitive Heartland I division, the Milton varsity baseball team has reason for optimism heading into this season.
While the HAC-I was the home of state champion Selinsgrove the division also featured Central Mountain, Danville and Shamokin and each of those three teams posted winning records and compiled at least 12 victories in 2019.
The Black Panthers lost four seniors and key contributors due to graduation and while Brandon Feltman, Philip Davis, Bryce Gower and Kaleb Baker, third-year head coach Chip Rearick is looking to his younger players to step up and fill those absences in 2020.
“Our goal is to improve on last year’s performance and continue to get better at what we do. We would love to make it to districts,” Rearick said. “We will need to keep working hard on fundamentals and working as a team. We spend a lot of time preparing mentally and physically during practice and we need to believe in ourselves and trust that preparation.”
Senior P/INF Dillon stokes is one of the team’s top returning statistical leaders. Last season, stokes hit .317 for the year and also finished third on the team behind Feltman and Davis with 19 hits. Stokes also tied with classmate Dalton Guisewite (1B) for the team lead in doubles with six. Both Stokes and Guisewite will be counted upon to provide an offensive spark with the departures of Feltman and Davis.
Rearick pointed to Stokes and Guisewite as players who have taken on a leadership role throughout early practices and open gyms and also recognized a couple of juniors in SS/P Chase Hoffman and 2B/P Ethan Rowe. The Milton skipper noted how the four have led by example in the early going and how their direction has positively influenced the younger players on the team.
“Stokes, Hoffman, Rowe and Guisewite have all stepped up and taken on leadership roles,” Rearick said. “We are seeing a strong work ethic among our players. They have a competitive spirit who are practicing hard and willing to put in the work. We have great leadership in our more experienced players and tremendous work ethic and effort from all players.”
On the mound, Stokes will once again be counted upon to be the workhorse of the rotation this season. As a junior, Stokes led the team in wins (4), innings pitched (43.2) and was second on the team with 40 strikeouts. Rowe and Hoffman made 15 combined appearances for the Black Panthers in 2019 and combined for one win and 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.
All told, the nucleus of Stokes, Guisewite, Rowe and Hoffman will be tasked with doing much of the heavy lifting, both on the mound and in the batter’s box.
Even with a solid core or team leaders intact for the Black Panthers, according to Rearick, the uncertainty surrounding the possible cancellation of the spring sports season has been a huge detriment to his team’s growth. All told, Milton only has its two seniors, but it does return a strong compliment of sophomores who were starters a year ago in Trent Strous (OF), Ashton Canelo (C/OF), Carter Lilley (OF) and Dillan Guinn-Bailey (OF/P). Still, young players need reps and Rearick knows that it will be a challenge to get everyone up to game speed if and when the season does begin.
“We still have a young team, but the players are a little older and more experienced going into the season this year,” Rearick said. “Due to the delay of our season (because of the COVID-19 outbreak) we are unable to practice, which makes it difficult to know where we stand at this point.We are still a very young team. We still lack depth in some positions. We hope to be competitive this season and improve on our record from last year. Our goal is to improve on last year’s performance and continue to get better at what we do. We would love to make it to districts.”
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Chip Rearick, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches:
David Reiner, Mark Strous and Neil Hoover.
Last year’s records:
7-13, 4-8 HAC-I.
Key losses:
Brandon Feltman, Philip Davis, Bryce Gower, Kaleb Baker
Returning starters:
Dalton Guisewite, sr., 1B; Dillon Stokes, sr., P/IF; Chase Hoffman, jr., SS/P; Ethan Rowe, jr., 2B/P; Trent Strous, so., OF; Ashton Canelo, so., C/OF; Carter Lilley, so., OF; Dillan Guinn-Bailey, so., OF/P.
Remaining roster: Colton Rearick, jr., IF; Jayden Wagner, jr., OF; TJ Walter, jr., IF; Luke Reitz, jr., IF; Garrett Russell, jr., IF; John Hoffman, so., IF; Andrew Rohrer, so., OF; Wyatt Parker, so., C; Wade Young, fr., OF; Blaik Hadcock, fr., IF; Dylan Reiff, fr., IF; Kyler Stahl, fr., OF; Gehrig Baker, fr., IF/OF; Mekhi Fetzer, fr., IF; Jostein Minyety-Ortiz, fr., OF; Balder Andujar-Santana, fr., OF; Aidan Keiser, fr., C; Isaiah Day, fr., OF/IF.
