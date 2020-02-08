SELINSGROVE — Two spots — one boys and one girls — remained available out of the Heartland Athletic Conference for the Eastern PA Regional Bowling Championships which are slated to begin the end of this month.
On the boys side, Milton held a three-game lead over Mifflinburg for the fourth and final postseason berth heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Best Bowl.
The Wildcats started the match on fire, but the Black Panthers quickly put out the flames by knocking down pin after pin.
After falling in the first team game by a mere 92 pins, Milton came back with a pair of dominating wins to take the match, 3-1, and punch its ticket into regionals.
“Once they relaxed everything was fine, but they just got to believe in themselves more,” said Milton coach Andy Neuer, whose team improved to 21-13. “It feels good (to get into regionals).”
A 219 rolled by Logan Rubendall helped Mifflinburg (16-18) take a 946-854 win in the first team game and get the underdog Wildcats off to a good start.
“We needed to set the tone, and we did by winning that first one by 92 pins, and that was huge,” said Mifflinburg coach Curtis Camp.
However, big games from Dawson Geiser (245) and Owen Keister (202) gave the Black Panthers a 949-939 win in the second team game to tie the match at 1-1.
“They didn’t quit, they fought and that’s what you try to instill — to never give up,” said Neuer.
Milton then carried that momentum over into the third and final team game, and everybody got involved for the Black Panthers to make it a convincing win.
Geiser rolled a 225 game to finish with a team-high 664 series, plus Gavin Walsh had a 212, Wyatt Engleman had a 228 and anchor bowler Ethan Russell wrapped it up by throwing 10 strikes to finish with a 244.
“Ethan struggled the first two games. He is my cousin’s son, but I couldn’t get him to relax,” said Neuer. “He threw the ball hard but with nothing on it in the first two games, but in the last game he gave himself a chance to get into regionals (individually). I think he’s 16th right now (in the HAC in scoring average), so he still has a chance to make it individually too.”
It may have been a disappointing end to the season for Camp and his Wildcats, but they sure gave it a good run against a quality Milton squad.
“We started off quick in the second team game, but Milton stuck around and stuck around and then we fell short. We had two open frames in the 10th frame of the second game and that really cost us and we lost by 10, and that set the tone for Milton in the last game and they ended up beating us up pretty bad,” said Camp, whose team was led by a 659 series from Rubendall, an individual regional qualifier.
“It’s exciting, it really is. Of course, you want your team to actually already be qualified by the time you get to the last match, but it’s always fun to come down to the wire — and whichever team bowls the best is the team that’s going to go. It doesn’t necessarily mean its going to be the better team, but Milton today was by far the better team.”
GIRLSMifflinburg got the better of an overmatched Milton squad and came away with a 4-0 sweep of the Black Panthers, who only had three bowlers in action on the night, to qualify for the postseason for the third year in a row.
The Wildcats (21-13) entered the night with a one-game lead over Central Columbia (16-14) for the final spot.
“It feels pretty good (to qualify). That makes three years in a row we did it, and that’s the ending goal. Everybody wants to make regionals in singles, but the ultimate goal is to make it in the team competition,” said Camp. “Right now, if the season continues the way that it has here at the end, there will be three girls moving on (for the individual competition) — Steph Oberdorf, Kaitlyn Maines and Brianna Roush.
Oberdorf paced the Wildcats with a 626 series (210-190-226), plus Roush rolled a 536 series that included a high game of 200.
“Steph looked relaxed, and she was the only one that I told out of all of them that she was guaranteed to move on to regionals,” said Camp. “I knew she would come in relaxed, but her putting up scores like that just shows she’s capable of putting up good scores, and hopefully that continues into regionals.”
The top four teams and the top 16 averages for both boys and girls qualify for the Eastern PA Regionals, which will be held Feb. 28 and 29 at Leisure Lanes and Dutch Lanes in Lancaster.
Boys varsity
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 1
at Best Bowl, Selinsgrove
Milton (854-949-1097—2900): Dawson Geiser, 194-245-225—664; Gavin Walsh, 126-170-212—508; Wyatt Engleman, 157-170-228—555; Owen Keister, 212-202-188—602; Ethan Russell, 165-162-244—571. Mifflinburg (946-939-843—2728)
: Braden Dietrich, 179-186-160—525; Ethan Miller, 183-142-146—471; Derek Hackenberg, 187-189-136—512; Adam O’Neill, 178-190-193—561; Logan Rubendall, 219-232-208—659.
Girls varsity
Mifflinburg 4, Milton 0
at Best Bowl, Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg (861-867-792—2520): Erica Hauger, 118-193-151—462; Kennedie Lauver, 170-134-124—428; Bailee Lauver, 163-188-117—468; Bre Roush, 200-162-174—536; Steph Oberdorf, 210-190-226—626. Milton (365-410-371—1146): Riley Mabus, 82-107-90—279; Hayley Veitch, 119-161-150—430; Angela Ayala, 164-142-131—437.
