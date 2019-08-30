MILTON — Despite the obvious talent that Central Mountain’s girls tennis team possesses, Milton coach Jenny Counsil likes whenever her team can hit the courts against the Wildcats.
Counsil, however, usually doesn’t like the outcomes of her team’s matches against Central Mountain, and Thursday’s contest was no different.
The Wildcats won each individual match in straight sets to take a 5-0 victory over the Black Panthers at the James F. Baugher Elementary School tennis courts.
“I knew coming in that this probably was going to be our toughest match (of the season so far),” said Counsil. “(Central Mountain) has an amazing group of girls, and they are my favorite team to play no matter the score.
“I always love it when we play them, but I never like the outcomes,” added Milton’s coach. “But, it is what it is — you win some and you lose some — what can you do?”
Central Mountain took a quick 1-0 lead in the match after its No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Brown and Kati Kwiatek picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Milton’s team of Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade.
The Wildcats’ lead soon grew to 2-0 when Olivia Anastos took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Payton Ritter at No. 3 singles.
Later, Milton’s Hannah Seebold, a returning District 4 singles semifinalist, couldn’t get much going against Kendall McCloskey in their No. 1 singles match. Seebold would fall by a 6-0, 6-1 score.
“Kenzie and Brook are both new and have never played varsity before this year, and (Brown-Kwiatek) were good,” said Counsil. “(Brown and Kwiatek) served hard, they hit hard, they had good forehands and backhands, and they really didn’t have any weaknesses for (Counsil and Wade) to take advantage of.
“Hannah started off slow last year and look where she ended up — the District 4 semifinals,” added Milton’s coach. “I’m not worried about her.”
Milton’s No. 2 doubles team of Maddy Chappell and Alana Stamm then fell by a 6-3, 6-0 score to Caitlyn Dale and Gianna Renzo before Carolina Carpeneti fought off a pesky Haley Seebold in their No. 3 singles match to take a 6-1, 6-2 win and complete the shutout.
“Haley, although the score doesn’t reflect it, played some really good tennis. She had some really nice volley’s and hits, so I’m happy about that,” said coach Counsil. “Payton, she lost a hard one. Being at No. 3 is hard because sometimes the other team’s Nos. 2 and 3 players are kind of on the same level, so there’s not much difference playing at 2 or 3. So she had a hard match today, but she always does well. She just needs to keep her head up and believe in herself.”
The same could be said about the rest of the Black Panthers, especially as they’re about to go into a busy week with three matches following Labor Day.
Milton next plays at Mifflinburg at 4 p.m., Tuesday, before the Black Panthers play a make-up match at Selinsgrove on Wednesday and then host Jersey Shore on Thursday.
The hope by coach Counsil is that a tough start will help the players persevere later on in the season.
“Oh yeah, for sure. I mean losing isn’t fun, but it’s a challenge and you have to lose some to figure out where you stand and what you need to work on. Losing isn’t fun, but it teaches you something. A lot of girls keep saying they just can’t get their serves in, so working on our serves is probably one of the biggest things we need to do,” said Milton’s coach.
“We should fare pretty well against Mifflinburg, and the Jersey Shore match can go either way. I think we can hold our own next week. We need a week like next week where we can hopefully pull off some wins, and that will definitely boost our confidence. That’s really all the girls need is confidence.”
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
at Milton Singles 1. Kendall McCloskey (CM) def. Hannah Seebold, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Carolina Carpeneti (CM) def. Haley Seebold, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Payton Ritter, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Natalie Brown-Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Caitlyn Dale-Gianna Renzo (CM) def. Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm, 6-3, 6-0.
In other girls tennis action Thursday:
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
DANVILLE — Bekah Vance picked up a three-set win at No. 2 singles for the Green Dragons, but they still fell to the Ironmen in the Heartland-II match.
Vance won her match by coming from behind to beat Cara Bohner, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-2 for Lewisburg (1-4).
Also for the Green Dragons, the No. 2 doubles team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen lost a three-set thriller to Kyra Welliver and Noelle Staww, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
Lewisburg next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
at DanvilleSingles
1. Mariana Arnabas (D) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Bekah Vance (L) def. Cara Bohner, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-2. 3. Paige Kupas (D) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
