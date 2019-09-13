Football
Junior high
Milton 8, Lewisburg 6
at Milton
Milton scoring: Peyton Rearick 13 pass from Luke Goodwin.
Lewisburg scoring: Charles Hoover 23 pass from Cohen Hoover.
Milton offensive stats: Rearick, 7 carries for 31 yards; Goodwin, 7 carries for 28 yards; Mason Rowe, 6 carries for 17 yards; Goodwin, 2-of-3 passing for 31 yards and 1 TD; Rearick, 1 catch for 13 yards, TD; Nd Connnor, 1 pass for 18 yards.
Milton defensive stats: Gary Verdinellia, 8 tackles (4 for loss), 1 sack; Hunter Zettlemoyer, 7 tackles (4 for loss); Goodwin, 1 interception (10-yard return).
Next game: Milton is at Warrior Run on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Golf
Bucknell Golf Club
18 Holers, Tuesday
Low net scores: 1. Judith Ziegler, 63; 2. Sharon Pearce, 67; 3. Jessie Walsh, 68; 4. Jessica Olenginski, 71; 5. Cindy Skelton, 72; 6. Joanne Cromley, 75; 7. Mary Zangari, 79; 8. Erica Shames, 85; 9. Tamara Normington, 86.
9 Holers, net: 1. Nancy Ptacek, 35; 2. (tie) Mary Margret Rostan and Michelle Chernin, 41; 4. Dotti Douglas, 43; 5. Kitty Fredrick, 44.
 
Women's soccer
Susquehanna 3, King's 0
at Susquehanna
Notes: Three different Susquehanna players found the back of the net Wednesday as the River Hawks opened up their home campaign with a win. All three of SU's shutouts have been by 3-0 scores. Warrior Run High School graduate Madi Welliver didn't have to make any saves as she recorded her second shutout of the season and stretched her scoreless streak to 353:41.
Records: Susquehanna is 3-2. King's is 2-2.

