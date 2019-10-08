MIDDLEBURG – Milton’s boys soccer team entered Monday’s Heartland-II contest with Midd-West on the cusp of qualifying for the District 4 playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
The Black Panthers will have to wait at least two more days to punch their tickets into the postseason after the Mustangs scored seven goals in the first half to cruise to a 10-1 victory at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“Midd-West is just a really good team. They are a heck of a lot better than us,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder “Our goal as a team this year is we’re going to make the district playoffs, we’re going to beat a couple more teams that we should beat, and try to get some more (wins) in the playoffs.
“That’s a step up for Milton (boys) soccer,” added coach Yoder.
Midd-West (14-1, 9-1 HAC-II) wasted little time getting on the board as Chase Strohecker scored off an assist by Carter Knepp just 33 seconds into the game.
A mere 30 seconds later Strohecker scored again – this time connecting off an assist by Conner Erdley.
It was not the start coach Yoder wanted from his team, especially after Knepp and Strohecker scored within 2:30 of each other to push the Mustangs’ lead to 4-0 with 20:41 remaining in the first half.
Eppley and Trey Wagner later followed with goals to make the score 6-0 for Midd-West .
Milton (8-5, 4-4) finally got on the board with an unassisted goal from Carter Lilley on a breakaway with 4:59 left before the half.
Brayden Harmen concluded the scoring in the first half for Midd-West with an Eppley-assisted goal with 3:35 left.
“They scored two real quick goals and it’s hard to continue to play hard when you’re down (7-1), but I’m proud of my boys, I really am,” said Milton’s coach. “I’m sure Midd-West is going to go a long way.”
Despite having a commanding lead and a running clock in the second half, Midd-West continued to put pressure on Milton’s defense.
The Black Panthers kept the Mustangs out of the goal for more than 20 minutes of the second half, but that came to an end when Strohecker sandwiched two more goals around a tally by Knepp.
For an improving team looking to get into districts for the time in more than a decade, there’s a lot that coach Yoder and his charges can learn from Monday’s matchup that can help them prepare for the road ahead.
“You know what, I think (one thing we can learn from) is the speed of play. Their speed of play is a lot faster than us. We take too much time on the ball, but I think it’s a good example to play them,” said Milton’s coach. “I’m hoping when we play Shamokin and Montoursville, that we can play faster and harder and more aggressive.
“I mean, Midd-West is flying to every 50-50 ball and they’re there before us,” added coach Yoder.
Milton’s next chance at securing a district playoff berth comes Wednesday when the Black Panthers host Shamokin at 4 p.m.
“We’re not to Midd-West’s level yet, but for us this is a good season,” said coach Yoder. “We’re 8-5 and one more win and we legitimately make the playoffs – for the first time since 2008 – so for Milton (boys) soccer it’s a big deal.
“These kids have heart, and they play their butts off,” added Milton’s coach.
Midd-West 10, Milton 1
At Midd-West
First half
MW-Chase Strohecker, assist Carter Knepp, 39:27. MW-C. Strohecker, assist Conner Erdley, 38:56. MW-Knepp, assist Nick Eppley, 23:05. MW-C. Strohecker, assist Knepp, 20:41. MW-Eppley, assist Angus Strohecker, 9:27. MW-Trey Wagner, assist Eppley, 6:34. Milt-Carter Lilley, unassisted, 4:59. MW-Brayden Harmen, assist Eppley, 3:35.
Second half
MW-C. Strohecker, unassisted, 17:53. MW-Knepp, unassisted, 13:00. MW-C. Strohecker, unassisted, 7:50.
Shots: Midd-West, 24-2; Corners: Midd-West, 9-1; Saves: Midd-West, Chase Roush, 1; Milton, Colton Loreman, 17.
