Sometimes a high school football team can just get flat-out lucky in the first game of the season, but it’s the second full week of the campaign which actually allows coaches and players to get a true look at what might lie ahead.
Both Warrior Run and Mifflinburg opened the 2019 season with convincing victories.
However, each of those teams knew that the challenge heading into Week 2 would be to maintain their momentum and both teams did just that.
Warrior Run blanked rival Milton, 36-0, thanks to a career night from senior QB Remington Corderman.
The 6-1, 175-pound Corderman was extremely efficient against the Black Panthers as he completed 14-of-17 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
The Defenders got a strong defensive showing from the entire team, but senior WR/CB Riley Daubert stood out from the crowd as he picked off two Milton passes on the evening. Daubert also had five catches and added a rushing touchdown to his stellar all-around evening.
For Mifflinburg, their Week 2 matchup against Bloomsburg was about revenge.
Following the Wildcats’ season-opening victory over Hughesville, head coach Jason Dressler told his team that they “owed” him for their performance in Week 2 a year ago, when his team was shut out by the Panthers, 39-0.
This season, the Wildcats turned the table and put up a 39-spot of their own as they took a 14-13 halftime lead and tacked on 25 unanswered points to roll the Panthers, 39-13.
Mifflinburg got a dominant performance from senior RB/LB Mason Breed and the 5-11, 235-pounder made like a wrecking ball and steamrolled his way through the Panthers’ defense to the tune of 181 yards and four rushing touchdowns on just 24 carries.
Breed, who missed most of his junior season with an injury, looked fluid and fresh against Bloomsburg and was a big part of a defensive unit that held the Panthers scoreless in the second half.
Lewisburg also picked up its first win of the season in Week 2, thanks to a 48-14 victory over Central Mountain.
The Green Dragons were held in check by Selinsgrove in Week 1, but Lewisburg’s first team offense exploded for 48 points and 354 yards of total offense in just over three quarters play before head coach Marc Persing put in the reserves.
Warrior Run hosts Danville this week, Mifflinburg hosts Milton and Lewisburg will travel to Mount Carmel. All games have scheduled kickoff times of 7 p.m.
