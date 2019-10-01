SUNBURY – Last week’s hiccup against Line Mountain may just have been the wake-up call the Lewisburg field hockey team needed.
The Green Dragons have picked up where they left off prior to the loss by taking a 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory at Shikellamy on Monday.
Izzy Zaleski had a goal and an assist in the first half to get Lewisburg (8-2) off to the win – the Green Dragons’ second straight after they shut out East Juniata, 6-0, on Saturday.
“This was a good win. Monday games are always hard and the girls have been doing well,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “They’ve been winning some off-and-on games and we knew we had to come in and play hard. Last year we tied Shikellamy in this game, so we knew they would be coming after us.
“(The Line Mountain game) was disappointing, yes,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “I think we were on a high from (Tuesday’s win over Selinsgrove) and we didn’t recalibrate. But yeah, the girls are focused and they are ready to play the four games we have this week.”
And with a long week ahead, Lewisburg needed to get out to a good start against Shikellamy.
Izzy Zaleski sure helped out with that.
Rylee Dyroff scored off an assist from the senior midfielder 7:51 into the game to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
Four minutes and 17 seconds later Izzy Zaleski found the back of the cage by firing home a pass from Allie Mast for a 2-0 lead.
“We were just looking for the open spaces – the passes,” said Izzy Zaleski. “We were keeping our sticks down to the ground as low as we could, and we were just pushing to get those goals.
“We knew that we had to come in and get this game under our belts because we want to keep winning and get as many as we can,” added the senior mid.
Coach Zaleski, Izzy’s mother, said it was important for her team to get those two goals in order to get the Green Dragons’ game going in the right direction.
“It was very good (to get those two goals), yes. That’s what we came into the game wanting to do,” said Daneen Zaleski. “We just wanted to come in, score and get our game going.”
The score could’ve been more one-sided had Lewisburg capitalized more on the 11 penalty corners the team earned in the first half.
Putting more of those opportunities into the cage is something the Green Dragons still need to work on according to their coach.
“We need to start capitalizing on more of our corners,” said coach Zaleski. “Again, it’s hard on the surface that you’re playing on. We’ll keep working on it, like every team does, but we just have to do better.”
However, the Lewisburg coach felt a lot better when Gaby Markunas scored unassisted halfway through the second half to give the Green Dragons a 3-0 lead.
The shutout was broken with 2:45 remaining in the game when Kayleigh Lenner scored off the first shot of the game for Shikellamy (5-5-1).
“I felt pretty confident throughout the whole game because we were playing offense most of the time, but they still need to play at a high level,” said coach Zaleski. “My girls passed a lot more in the second half and there were a lot of nice passing combinations.
“Defensively, we kept the ball out of our cage until the very end and we were on our offensive end the majority of the game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Next up for Lewisburg is a game at 4 p.m. today against Warrior Run, before the Green Dragons play Central Columbia on Thursday prior to finishing the week against rival Mifflinburg on Saturday.
“This is a tough time of our schedule – where we play three or four games a week. That’s a lot for these girls mentally – to stay focused and on their games,” said coach Zaleski.
Lewisburg 3, Shikellamy 1
At Shikellamy
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Izzy Zaleski, 22:09. Lew-Zaleski, assist Allie Mast, 17:52.
Second half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 14:48. Shik-Kayleigh Lenner, assist Julia Boyle, 2:45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 15-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 2; Shikellamy, Reagan Wiest, 4.
JV score: 0-0.
