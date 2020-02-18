MILTON — Several local boys and girls varsity basketball teams will begin their quests for a District 4 title this week. Mifflinburg, Warrior Run and Meadowbrook Christian each saw their boys and girls qualify for the D4 postseason, while the Milton girls and Lewisburg boys will also be making appearances in the playoffs.
The postseason action will get underway this evening as the No. 7 Meadowbrook boys open their D4 playoff run with a road game at No. 2 Saint John Neumman at 7 p.m.
BOYSThe Lions (11-11) will have their work cut out for them this evening as they hit the road to take on the Golden Knights which secured the No. 2 seed in Class A after posting an 18-4 regular season mark. Saint John Neumann also went a perfect 14-0 in Mid-Penn Conference play.
Meadowbrook Christian is led by sophomore guard Ashton Canelo who was the team’s leading scorer this season. The Lions also have a legitimate second scoring option in Dillon Stokes and finished the regular season on a high note by winning seven of their final 10 games.
In the rest of the Class A bracket, No. 1 North Penn-Liberty (20-2) has a first round bye. No. 4 Northumberland Christian (14-7) will host No. 5 Bucktail (8-14) and No. 3 Sullivan County (17-5) will host No. 6 Lourdes Regional (4-18).
The Warrior Run boys completed their regular season with a run of nine wins in its final 12 games and head into the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday as they travel to No. 3 Mount Carmel (17-5) for a 7 p.m. tip.
The Defenders (13-9) are led by senior point guard Denver Beachel who was the catalyst in helping Warrior Run finish the season on a three-game winning streak. Beachel posted 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a Senior Night victory over Muncy last week and has been playing lights-out over the past month. Warrior Run also has a distinct size advantage over nearly every opponent and will have the height advantage again when they take on the Red Tornadoes. Seniors Kade Anzulavich (6-5) and Ahmahd Keyes (6-3) will again team with junior Ethan Hartman (6-6) to clog up the middle, fight for rebounds and contest shots.
In the rest of the Class 3A bracket, No. 1 Loyalsock (22-1) will host No. 8 North Penn-Mansfield (12-10) on Friday. On Thursday, No. 2 Central Columbia (17-5) will welcome No. 7 Wellsboro (12-10) and No. 4 Hughesville (16-6) will host No. 5 Troy (14-8).
In Class 4A, No. 4 Lewisburg (16-6) will host No. 5 Athens (15-6) in what looks to be the most evenly-matched boys contest of the quarterfinal round. The Green Dragons have a solid core of senior leadership in forward Nick Shedleski, forward Peter Lantz and guard Dante Sims. Junior point guard Ben Liscum has the ability to push the pace and freshman guard Cam Michaels has come on in stellar fashion following a midseason injury to C.J. Mabry. The Green Dragons won seven of their final eight regular season contests and scored a season-high 71 points in a Jan. 29 victory over Midd-West.
Also in Class 4A, Mifflinburg (9-13) grabbed the No. 7 seed following a hot finish to the regular season thanks in large part to junior point guard Isaiah Valentine’s return from an early season arm injury. The Wildcats won six in a row following Valentine’s return, but Mifflinburg dropped its final two contests of the regular season against Danville and Selinsgrove.
The Wildcats will get a shot at redemption on Thursday night as they travel to No. 2 Danville (18-6) for a quarterfinal round matchup against the Ironmen at 7 p.m. Danville is fresh off a HAC championship and will be looking for a repeat performance of its 66-51 victory over the Wildcats on Feb. 10.
In the rest of the Class 4A bracket, No. 1 Montoursville (17-4) will host No. 8 Midd-West (8-14) and No. 3 Shamokin (16-6) will welcome No. 6 Jersey Shore (12-10). All Class 4A boys quarterfinal round games will be played Friday.
GIRLSOne of the hotter teams entering the District 4 playoffs has to be the Warrior Run Lady Defenders.
No. 3-seeded Warrior Run (15-7) takes a three-game winning streak into its home quarterfinal playoff game against No. 6 East Juniata (15-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Defenders are led by junior guard Sydney Hoffman, junior guard/forward Jordan Hartman and sophomore forward Emily McKee. Hartman is the team’s 3-point specialist while McKee is a force down low.
The trio have helped Warrior Run average 48.4 points per game this season, a total that’s much higher at home where the team is 10-3 this year.
In the rest of the bracket, which plays on Friday, No. 1 Loyalsock (20-2) hosts No. 8 Wellsboro (11-11) at 6 p.m.; No. 4 Towanda (16-6) hosts No. 5 Central Columbia (14-8) at 7 p.m.; and No. 2 Bloomsburg (18-4) hosts No. 7 Hughesville (12-10) also at 7 p.m.
In Class 4A girls, Mifflinburg and Milton both enter the postseason following losses to end the regular season.
Fourth-seeded Mifflinburg (10-12) is on a two-game skid entering Thursday’s home quarterfinal against No. 5 Jersey Shore (9-13), but the Wildcats will be relying on a pair of senior captains in guard Angela Reamer and guard/forward Mara Shuck to right the ship.
Freshman guard/forward Ella Shuck, who has really become a key contributor in her first year for Mifflinburg and senior co-captain Mollie Bomgardner, a forward/center, round out the lineup.
For No. 6 Milton (6-16), a tough challenge awaits the Black Panthers when they travel to play No. 3 Shamokin (14-8) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday. The senior trio of guards Taylor Snyder and Tori Brink, plus senior center Mylea Neidig will have step up big in order for Milton to advance to the second week of districts.
In the rest of the tournament, No. 2 Athens (18-4) hosts No. 7 Montoursville (5-17) at 7 p.m. Thursday; and No. 1 Danville (19-3) hosts No. 8 CMVT (6-15) at 6 p.m. Friday.
And in Class A girls, No. 6 Meadowbrook (15-7) will need to shoot, and keep shooting in order to keep up with No. 3 Millville (17-5) in Wednesday’s road quarterfinal game at 6 p.m.
The Lions, who score at an average of 35.5 points per game, are led by junior guard Jackie Stokes, who averages 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game; as well as senior guard Masy Devlin and her 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
In addition, freshman forward Emily Baney leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game and takes a 6.2 point per game average into the contest against the Quakers, who average nearly 50 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jessica Dodge leads Millville in scoring (13.3 ppg), and she also averages 5.3 steals per game and 2.7 assists per game as well.
In the rest of the bracket, which is also played tonight, No. 4 Northumberland Christian (17-4) hosts No. 5 Benton (11-11) at 6 p.m.; and No. 2 Sullivan County (18-4) hosts No. 7 Lourdes Regional (7-15) also at 6 p.m.
District 4 basketball playoff seedingsBOYSClass A
1. North Penn-Liberty, 20-2 2. Saint John Neumann, 18-4 3. Sullivan County, 17-5 4. Northumberland Christian, 14-7 5. Bucktail, 8-14 6. Lourdes Regional, 4-18 7. Meadowbrook Christian, 11-11
Class 2A
1. Wyalusing, 16-6 2. Bloomsburg, 15-7 3. Millville, 16-6 4. Northeast Bradford, 12-10 5. Canton, 12-10 6. Sayre, 11-11 7. East Juniata, 8-14 8. South Williamsport, 7-15
Class 3A
1. Loyalsock, 22-1 2. Central Columbia, 17-5 3. Mount Carmel, 17-5 4. Hughesville, 16-6 5. Troy, 14-8 6. Warrior Run, 13-9 7. Wellsboro, 12-10 8. North Penn-Mansfield, 12-10
Class 4A
1. Montoursville, 17-4 2. Danville, 16-6 3. Shamokin, 16-6 4. Lewisburg, 16-6 5. Athens, 15-6 6. Jersey Shore, 12-10 7. Mifflinburg, 9-13 8. Midd-West, 8-14
GIRLSClass A
1. Northeast Bradford, 19-3 2. Sullivan County, 18-4 3. Millville, 17-5 4. Northumberland Christian, 17-4 5. Benton, 11-11 6. Meadowbrook Christian, 15-7 7. Lourdes Regiounal, 7-15
Class 2A
1. Mount Carmel, 17-5 2. Southern Columbia, 13-9 3. South Williamsport, 12-10 4. North Penn-Mansfield, 14-8 5. Muncy, 14-8 6. Canton, 12-10 7. Montgomery, 12-10 8. Cowanesque Valley, 11-11
Class 3A
1. Loyalsock, 20-2 2. Bloomsburg, 18-4 3. Warrior Run, 15-7 4. Towanda, 16-6 5. Central Columbia, 14-8 6. East Juniata, 15-7 7. Hughesville, 12-10 8. Wellsboro, 11-11
Class 4A
