Volunteers needed for WPRA flushing survey
Volunteers with or without dogs are needed for the annual flushing survey at the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, 1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23, meeting at Turbotville National Bank, Route 54, Turbotville.
Information from these surveys is crucial in helping determine future management of the wild pheasant recovery program. Volunteers should register with Pennsylvania Game Commission bobwhite quail and pheasant biologist Tom Keller at thkeller@pa.gov or 570-380-0833.
• Pancake Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Montour Preserve, Washingtonville; for reservations and tickets go to www.montourpreserve.org/maple-sugaring.
Shows
• Saturday and Sunday: Cabin Fever Expo, Mifflinburg Intermediate School, 250 Maple St., Mifflinburg; for information call 570-742-9671. Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday: Valentines Dinner and Dance, 6 p.m., Friedensburg Fish and Game, 169 Stone Mountain Road, Pine Grove; call 570-617-0492 for information.
— Compiled by Doyle Dietz
