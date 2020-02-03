BOSTON, Mass. — Bucknell women’s basketball put in a strong comeback effort after trailing by 15 to the Boston Terriers Saturday afternoon, but wound up falling 52-48 in Case Gym for a second Patriot League loss on the season. The Bison took a brief lead at 48-46 with 1:20 to play, but the Terriers scored six straight to seal the win. Ellie Mack led the Bison with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tessa Brugler scored 10 and grabbed six boards.
Bucknell (15-6, 8-2) was outscored 16-4 in the first quarter and fell behind 22-7 early in the second before outscoring the Terriers 44-36 over the final three quarters.
As a team, Bucknell shot 32.6 percent and was 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Terriers made 21-of-48 (43.8 percent) field goals and were 5-of-11 from the arc. Boston also held a 42-38 advantage in rebounds.
It was a low scoring affair from the start, as neither team grabbed points through the first three minutes. Bucknell started just 1-for-8 and scored four first quarter points. After the Terriers started 0-for-4, they finished by hitting six of their last 10 shots to take the 16-4 lead heading into the second.
The lead grew to 15 with 7:17 remaining in the second quarter, which was as wide as the gap would get. From that point the Bison put together an 11-2 run, and an Abby Kapp 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the half that had Bucknell within six of tying heading into the locker rooms.
Momentum carried over into the second half for the Bison, who forced a pair of early turnovers to get the deficit down to two with five minutes left in the third. Three times Bucknell worked the Terrier lead down to two, but entered the final quarter trailing 39-35.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter before Bucknell finally tied things up at 45-all with an Ally Johnson triple with 3:29 to play in the game. Another 3-pointer by Mack gave Bucknell a 2-point lead just 31 seconds later, however, Bucknell missed on its final four shots and Boston ended the game on a 6-0 scoring run.
Taylor O’Brien finished with seven points and six rebounds. Johnson and Kapp combined for 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers each. No players scored from the bench for Bucknell.
Up next, Bucknell hosts Loyola (Md.) at Sojka Pavilion on Saturday, Fab. 8. That game tips off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network. Feb. 8 is also Girls and Women in Sports Day at Bucknell, and the athletic department is hosting a festival in the Gerhard Fieldhouse from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The event is free and open to all children grades K-8. Children attending the event will receive a free ticket to Bucknell’s game against the Greyhounds.
Boston U. 52, Bucknell 48
Saturday at Boston
Bucknell 4 17 13 14 – 48Boston 16 11 12 13 – 52Bucknell (15-6)
Ellie Mack 7-14 3-4 19; Tessa Brugler 3-7 4-6 10; Taylor O’Brien 1-5 4-4 7; Ally Johnson 2-6 0-0 6; Abby Kapp 2-11 0-0 6; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
15-46 11-14 48.
Boston U. (11-10)
Riley Childs 8-15 0-3 18; Maggie Pina 6-9 0-0 15; Maren Duant 2-2 2-2 6; Katie Nelson 1-8 0-0 2; Sydney Johnson 0-4 0-0 0; Nia Irving 4-8 3-4 11; Tenisha Pressley 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-48 5-9 52.
3-point goals: Bucknell 7-22 (Mack 2-5, A. Johnson 2-5, Kapp 2-9, O’Brien 1-2, T. Johnson 0-1); Boston 5-11 (Pina 3-5, Childs 2-3, Pressley 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Brugler and O’Brien 6); Boston 34 (Childs 11). Assists: Bucknell 7 (Mack 3); Boston 9 (Johnson 3). Technical fouls: None. A: 405.
