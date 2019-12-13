UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore Micah Parsons garnered Walter Camp All-America second team honors Thursday evening. He is the first Nittany Lion to claim All-America honors since Saquon Barkley was a first-team honoree in 2017.
The native of Harrisburg earned the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He is the first sophomore to win Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and the third Nittany Lion to claim the award, joining Michael Mauti (2012) and Mike Hull (2014). Parsons was also a finalist for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker.
For the second-straight season, Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles with 85. He also has 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. Parsons ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 7.7 tackles per game. He has five games with 10 or more tackles this season. He is one of 22 players in FBS and two in the Big Ten (Dele Harding, Illinois) to total at least 80 tackles and 10 tackles for loss this season. He is the first Penn State player to do so since Mike Hull in 2014 and is the seventh Penn Stater to accomplish the feat since 2000.
Parsons was named a Rivals Midseason All-American. He was selected to the Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week first team following the Purdue game and second team after the Pitt victory.
Varano among five Bloomsburg women’s soccer players named all-regionBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team had five members named United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region honorees as announced by the organization on Friday afternoon. Redshirt junior Jenna Hawkins, junior Lauren Hoelke, and sophomore Nicole Varano were named to the All-Atlantic First Team and are eligible for possible All-America honors while senior Tayah Naudascher and junior Natalie Holmes picked up second-team honors.
Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, enjoyed a breakout sophomore season as she ranks second on the team in both goals (10) and points (24). She is, however, tops on the squad with six game-winning goals — second-most in the PSAC. After scoring two goals all of last season, Varano equaled that total in the season-opening win over Edinboro back on September 5 and then recorded her second two-goal game of the year at Shepherd on October 23. Varano scored the game-winner to give the Huskies the Atlantic Region title last week in Bloomsburg’s 2-1 win over West Chester. Varano earned All-PSAC First Team Honors earlier this post season as well.
