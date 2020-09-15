LEWISBURG — Although it was out-played early, Lewisburg held a one-goal lead following the opening quarter of Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II opener against rival Bloomsburg.
The Panthers, however, didn’t stay down for long.
Bloomsburg, which fell to the Green Dragons in last year’s District 4 Class A title game, scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 victory over Lewisburg at the Pawling Complex.
Nothing like jumping from the frying pan and right into the fire in your first game of the year, right?
“I wasn’t too happy that this was our first game, but with all of the (COVID-19) stuff and getting cancellations we didn’t have much choice since we’re doing just conference play,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski, whose team won the district title with a 2-1 win over the Panthers.
“But hey, we’re a young team and Bloomsburg came out and played hard, and we gave them a game.”
Lewisburg (0-1 overall and HAC-II) had difficulty getting the ball into Bloomsburg’s end of the field for most of the first quarter, but with a minute remaining the team earned its first penalty corner.
The initial hit by the Green Dragons failed to hit its mark, but the ball eventually found its way back to Rylee Dyroff whose hard entry pass inside to Kara Koch resulted in a 1-0 lead with just 38 seconds left.
“That did feel good, and I thought eventually the nerves (would wear off). We have a lot of new girls and we’re mostly sophomores and juniors, and they really haven’t played against a fast-paced team like Bloomsburg,” said Zaleski.
“So, when they came in the girls were probably a little nervous but they got the jitters out, and I thought we hung with (Bloomsburg). It was a pretty open game.”
Bloomsburg (1-0, 1-0) tied the game early in the second period on a goal by Aydan McFarland that was assisted by Lindsey Fogelsanger.
The Panthers then put a stranglehold on the game following halftime by scoring twice in the third period. Morgan Millard tallied both goals off assists from Gracie Brosious and Erica Yodock.
If those two Bloomsburg goals in the third weren’t bad enough, Lewisburg also missed a golden opportunity in the period to get its second goal when Dyroff was fouled inside the circle to set up a penalty stroke.
Koch took the stroke, but her shot sailed way high of the cage.
“We knew Bloomsburg was going to come out hard and we knew we had to keep playing our game and try to use our sidelines a little more — just basic play,” said Zaleski. “That’s what we were trying to capitalize on, but then Bloomsburg got a goal in and our heads kind of dropped, and then we missed that stroke.
“Strokes are so hard, and it’s a luck type thing,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Obviously, if it would’ve gone in it may have given my girls a little more boost, but we had 15 minutes (remaining) and we can score two goals in 15 minutes.”
Next up for Lewisburg is a home game against Shikellamy on Saturday, and Zaleski hopes that this loss will help her team to grow and move forward this year.
“That’s what I just told the girls — we build from here and we move forward. We have Shikellamy on Saturday, and they always give us a tough game,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “So, we’ll just come out and we’ll work over the next four days and be prepared for Shikellamy on Saturday.”
Bloomsburg 3, Lewisburg 1at LewisburgFirst quarter
L-Kara Koch, assist Rylee Dyroff, :38.
Second quarter
B-Aydan McFarland, assist Lindsey Fogelsanger, 11:24.
Third quarter
B-Morgan Millard, assist Gracie Brosious, 13:13; B-Millard, assist Erica Yodock, 4:05.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 11-7; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 7-5; Saves: Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann, 3; Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 4.
