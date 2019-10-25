MILLVILLE — The No. 3-seeded Lewisburg girls varsity soccer team had a first round playoff bye in the D4 Class 2A tournament and when the Green Dragons drew No. 6 Montoursville, head coach Terry Gerlinski his team would facing a fast opponent.
Sometimes it’s best to fight fire with fire and on Thursday night, Lewisburg fought speed with speed.
The Green Dragons’ backside ran down Montoursville’s Lily Saul all night long, usually with Lewisburg’s school record holder in the 400m, sophomore Elena Malone.
Malone and her defensive teammates did not allow Saul any room and cut off the long through balls which worked so well in the Warriors’ 2-0 first round win over Milton in which Saul scored both goals for Montoursville.
“Elena’s got some legs, huh,” Gerlinski said.
Lewisburg scored the only goal of the game at the 15:48 mark of the first half when senior midfielder Chloe Michaels sailed a direct kick from just inside the midfield stripe into traffic where Chelsea Stanton headed it past Montoursville keeper Avery Zales.
Direct kicks are something Michaels works on constantly and on Thursday against the Warriors, that hard work paid off.
“Yeah, big time,” Michaels said after the game when asked if she works on her direct kicks often. “I work with (Coach Gerlinski) all the time on speed, placement and power. It all depends on where (the ball) is and who I’m playing it to.”
The defensive prowess of the Green Dragons was on display from the opening whistle, something which Michaels said was intentional because of Saul’s speed and creativity with the ball in open space.
“We know she’s fast, we know she’s a good player, so we said to our defensive line that we have to stay tight and stay together,” Michaels said. “We wanted to take her out of the game, take away the touch and the passing angles. Elena’s speed was huge for us tonight to shut (Saul) down.”
The Green Dragons will face No. 10 Warrior Run at 7 p.m. Monday at Loyalsock Township High School in the semifinals.
No. 3 Lewisburg 1, No. 6 Montoursville 0
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal game
at Millville Area High School
