BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics Dr. Michael McFarland announced this week that Gary Sohosky has been hired as the first head coach of the newly-formed women’s golf program.
Sohosky takes over the inaugural women’s golf program after serving as the head golf professional at Frosty Valley Resort while also serving as the head instructor, club technician, and club-fitter at Tee to Green Golf Center. Before his tenure at Frosty Valley, Sohosky was the head golf professional at Mill Race Golf and Camping Resort from 2017-18.
Throughout his career, Sohosky also had stints at the Hershey Pocono Resort (White Haven, Pa.), TPC of Scottsdale (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Stratton Golf School (Stratton, Vt.), Split Rock Resort (Lake Harmony, Pa.), Wilkes-Barre Golf Club (Bear Creek, Pa.), and White Deer Golf Club (Montgomery, Pa.). TPC of Scottsdale serves as the permanent site of the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. Sohosky has been a Class A PGA Golf Professional since 1980 and has worked at many PGA teaching clinics and workshops, throughout the country, since 1983.
At the collegiate level, Sohosky served as the head coach at Penn College of Technology, where he led the team to three conference titles from 1993-98.
Women’s golf is the second female sport to be added at Bloomsburg in the last three years as the announcement of women’s volleyball as a varsity sport was made in 2017. The Huskies’ volleyball program concluded its second season of competition in November, shortly before women’s golf was introduced as the school’s 22nd varsity sport.
The Huskies’ home course will be the Golf Course at Frosty Valley, which is located in Danville.
With the addition of the women’s golf, Bloomsburg becomes the 11th institution in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to offer the sport. The Huskies will join Cal U, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Gannon, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mercyhurst, Millersville, Seton Hill, and West Chester beginning next fall.
Five Nittany Lions selected to All-Star contestsUNIVERSITY PARK — Five Nittany Lion senior football players earned spots in a total of three post-season all-star games.
Dan Chisena played for the National Team in the Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Jan. 12 and was selected as the Overall MVP.
John Reid will play for the East Team in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla., today, while Cam Brown and Robert Windsor will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala. Steven Gonzalez was also selected to the East-West Shrine game but will not be participating.
Reid will be in action live on NFL Network at 3 p.m. Saturday. Brown and Windsor will take the field in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on the NFL Network, Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. from Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Steven Gonzalez, a 6-foot-4, 341-pound offensive lineman, was a second-team All-Big Ten choice by coaches and media and is the first Penn State offensive lineman to claim All-Big Ten first or second team honors since John Urschel (first team) in 2013.
Reid, 5-10, 181 cornerback, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by coaches and media. He had 37 tackles to go along with two interceptions as a senior and was tied for the team lead with eight pass breakups.
Brown, a 6-5, 233-pound linebacker, was an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches and honorable mention choice by the media. He ranked third on the team with a career-high 72 tackles as a senior and had had four pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Windsor, a 6-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and honorable mention choice by the media. He recorded 40 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior and had eight quarterback hurries.
Nittany Lion football team finishes in the Top 10 in both pollsUNIVERSITY PARK — Following a third 11-win season in the last four years, the Penn State Football team finished in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll and Amway Coaches polls. This is Penn State’s third Top 10 finish in the both polls in the last four seasons.
The Nittany Lions came in No. 9 in the final AP and Amway Coaches polls. Additionally, Penn State was No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings announced in December.
Penn State’s ninth-place finish in the AP poll marks the 25th time in program history the Nittany Lions ended the season in the AP Top 10. This marks the first time since 1993-96 that Penn State has finished in the Top 10 three times in a four-year stretch. This is also just the third time in the last 40 years (1979) the Nittany Lions have Top 10 finishes in three of four seasons.
Penn State finishes in the AP Top 25 for the 42nd time in program history. The Nittany Lions end the season in the AP Top 25 in four consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year stint from 1993-99. Penn State has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for the last 57 weeks, dating back to the 2016 season, marking the third-longest streak in program history and longest streak since 1993-2000 when PSU was ranked for 121-straight weeks.
The Nittany Lions finished in the Top 10 of the Amway Coaches poll for the 10th time in program history and in the Coaches Top 25 for the 22nd time in program history and the fourth-straight season. This is the first time Penn State has had four consecutive Top 25 finishes in the Coaches Poll since 2005-09.
Penn State is one of four teams (Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) to rank in the Top 12 of the CFP final rankings in each of the last four seasons (2016-19).
The Nittany Lions posted their third 11-win season in four years with an 11-2 record, capped off by a. 53-39 win over No. 17 Memphis in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
