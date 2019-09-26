MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got three goals in the first half and three more in the second half as they defeated Central Mountain in a HAC-I division match, 6-0.
Mifflinburg got goals from Angelina Feliciano and Olivia Walter in the first half against the Wildcats and were also helped out when Central Mountain scored an own goal at the 19:26 mark.
In the second half, Mifflinburg sophomore forward Peyton Yocum scored at 51:22, Ella Shuck at 62:37 and Hailey Kenamond at 76:20 as the Wildcats got their second win this week following a thrilling, 3-2 win over Milton on Monday in the final minute of regulation time.
Mifflinburg (6-4-1, 5-3-1 HAC-I) will travel to Catawissa for a non-league match against Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 6, Central Mountain 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
MIFF-Angelina Feliciano, assist Makayla Lohr, 12:42 MIFF-Own goal Central Mountain, 19:26 MIFF-Olivia Walter, unassisted, 33:35
Second half
MIFF-Peyton Yocum, unassisted, 51:22 MIFF-Ella Shuck, unassisted, 62:37 MIFF-Hailey Kenamond, assist Hannah Beachy, 76:20
Shots: Miff, 19-1; Corners: Miff, 8-1; Saves:
CM, Hailey Swortwood, 13; Miff, Kristi Benfield, 1.
Milton 1
Montoursville 1
MILTON — In a wild, back-and-forth shootout between HAC-I opponents, neither Milton nor Montoursville could find the game-winner and the Black Panthers and Warriors instead settled for a tie on Wednesday afternoon.
Montoursville fired 18 shots at Milton keeper Kamryn Snyder, but the Black Panthers’ netminder stood strong and alllowed just one goal, to Alicia Ulmer at the 49:54 mark. Milton was nearly as prolific on offense as they were able to tally 17 shots on Warriors’ keeper Avery Zales.
While the goaltending was definitely the story, Milton’s Janae Bergey scored a goal at 21:22 of the first half for the Black Panthers’ only tally. For Montoursville, Lily Sani assisted on Ulmer’s marker and also led the Warriors with five shots on goal.
Milton (4-5-1, 2-5-1 HAC-I) will next host Shamokin Area in a non-league match at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Milton 1, Montoursville 1
at Milton
First half
MIL-Janae Bergey, unassisted, 21:22
Second half
MONT-Alicia Ulmer, assist Lily Sani, 49:54
Shots: MONT, 18-17; Corners: MONT, 5-4; Saves:
MONT, Avery Zales, 11; MIL, Kamryn Snyder, 17.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg 3
Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats’ four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday as Mifflinburg fell to Bloomsburg in a tightly-contested non-league contest, 3-2.
Camille Finerghty and Angela Reamer scored for Mifflinburg, which saw its season record drop to 7-3. Cassie Slusser, Erica Yodock and Andi Gutshall each scored a goal in the game for Bloomsburg.
Both the Wildcats and Panthers each had five penalty corners. Mifflinburg goaltender Jadyn Keister had six saves while Bloomsburg’s Maddy Trivelpiece recorded five saves for the Panthers.
Mifflinburg will be at Mifflin County for a non-league match at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Girls tennis
Milton 3
Mifflinburg 2
MILTON — The Black Panthers got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from the Seebold sisters, Hannah and Haley, as Milton got past Mifflinburg on Wednesday.
Hannah Seebold took her No. 1 singles match against Abby Underhill in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Sister Haley had a more difficult time at No. 2 singles as her match with Mifflinburg’s Kiara Gilroy was hard-fought until the end. Seebold won the match, 7-6, 7-5 with four tiebreaks in the first set.
Mifflinburg got a win at No. 3 singles as Rockell Keister needed all three sets to defeat Milton’s Payton Ritter, 6-2, (0-6), 6-3.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Mifflinburg’s pair of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder were able to dispatch Milton’s Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-4. The decisive No. 2 doubles match went to Milton as Maddy Chappell and Alanna Stamm were able to defeat the Wildcats’ Becca Reimer and Taya Lamey in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
Milton (7-5) is back in action on the road against Jersey Shore in a HAC-1 match at 4 p.m. Monday. Mifflinburg (2-12) next hosts Selinsgrove in a HAC-1 match at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Milton
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (Milt) def. Abby Underhill (Miff) 6-2, 6-2 2. Haley Seebold (Milt) def. Kiara Gilroy (Miff) 7-6(4), 7-5 3. Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Payton Ritter (Milt) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3
Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade (Milt) 6-2, 6-4. 2. Maddy Chappell/Alanna Stamm (Milt) def. Becca Reimer/Tayah Lamey (Miff) 6-1, 6-1.
Hughesville 4
Lewisburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and also took both doubles matches on the way to a 4-1, HAC-II division victory over visiting Lewisburg.
At No. 1 singles, Hugesville’s Carlee Pepper was able to get past Hannah Castellen in straight saights, 6-1, 6-0.
The Green Dragons got their only victory of the afternoon at No. 2 singles when Bekah Vance played an excellent match against Riley Emerick and won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Lewisburg (1-14) will next travel to South Williamsport for a HAC-II division match at 4 p.m. Monday.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Hughesville
Singles
1. Carlee Pepper (Hugh) def. Hannah Castellen (Lew) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Bekah Vance (Lew) def. Riley Emerick (Hugh) 6-3, 6-4. 3. Madison Entz (Hugh) def. Becca Brown (Lew) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.