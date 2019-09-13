TURBOTVILLE — As a goalkeeper, Warrior Run senior Keegan Jenkins is used to stopping shots from going into the net, not the other way around.
So when Jenkins got the chance to score his first career goal on a penalty kick early in Thursday’s contest against Montoursville, he jumped at the chance.
The penalty kick, which was brought about when Alex Hazzoum was tripped up in the box, was given to Jenkins to take. Jenkins then drilled the ball into the lower-left corner of the net to give Warrior Run a four-goal lead, which eventually turned into a convincing 10-0 Heartland-II victory over Montoursville at the Warrior Run Sports Complex.
“It was a good win. There’s not too much I can pick apart with the way we played. At halftime I believe I said (to my players) that we used our wings more in this game than we did the whole entire season (last year),” said Warrior Run coach Andy Bieber.
“It’s a pretty game when the guys actually use the passes instead of trying to dribble through everybody. And one thing we preach is we don’t want to play long-ball, and so far we’ve controlled possession in every game we’ve played, which has been nice.”
Warrior Run (4-2, 2-1 HAC-II) gained control of Thursday’s game early, thanks to a goal from Brendan Geiger that was scored just 30 seconds into the game.
A perfect cross from Alex Hazzoum led to Geiger’s goal, which also wound up in the lower-left corner of the goal.
Then, in the span of six minutes, Alex Hazzoum scored a pair of unassisted goals to push Warrior Run’s lead to 3-0.
“(Geiger’s) goal definitely helped (get us off to a good start). That goal changed the momentum and immediately put Montoursville on its heels,” said Bieber. “It’s always good to score early and have a couple of goals under your belt before 10 minutes in.”
Then it was Jenkins’ time to shine with his penalty kick, and he relished every second of it.
“It was awesome. My teammates and I have been talking about it since the Shamokin game (a 9-2 win on Sept. 5), because I have never scored a varsity goal before in my career. So, it was really nice to get one (Thursday),” said Jenkins.
“I saw a lot of dirt because our penalty spot is quite worn-out, but I didn’t look at the goalkeeper because I was really nervous,” added Jenkins. “It felt really good (to add to the win). As a soccer player, you always want to score a goal, so it was a great feeling to be able to celebrate with my teammates after that.”
However, the Defenders weren’t done yet in the first half. Alex Hazzoum scored yet again to complete a hat trick when he received a cross from Luke Mattox to put the ball in the back of the net with 19:54 remaining to make the score 5-0.
“We knew we had to come out strong, so getting out there really early and putting a couple in just felt good,” said Alex Hazzoum. “Those goals just kind of led the team, and we could just really come through with a nice easy (win).”
“(That first goal) definitely was what got us going. Brendan was in the perfect spot and the pass was right there for him and he laid it in. It was a good finish and just an overall good goal,” added Alex Hazzoum.
In the second half, Warrior Run put the game way out of reach for Montoursville as the Defenders got goals from Tyrese Hazzoum, Zach Schaeffer, JT Emmert, Nathan McCormack and another one from Geiger.
Warrior Run will need a similar offensive explosion when it hosts a tough Selinsgrove team in a cross-over game at 11 a.m.
“When they are scoring they get relaxed, and they can score in bunches. It’s a very talented group of boys,” said Bieber. “We have a tough game coming up on Saturday, and it looks like we’re ready for that.”
Warrior Run 10, Montoursville 0
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Brendan Geiger, assist Alex Hazzoum, :30. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 3:07. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 6:34. WR-Keegan Jenkins, penalty kick, 14:15. WR-A. Hazzoum, assist Luke Mattox, 20:06.
Second half
WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, assist A. Hazzoum, 45:04. WR-Zach Schaeffer, unassisted, 54:58. WR-JT Emmert, unassisted, 61:45. WR-Nathan McCormack, unassisted, 70:48. WR-Geiger, unassisted, 74:56.
Shots: WR, 19-2; Corners: WR, 5-1; Saves: WR, Jenkins, 2; Montoursville, Zach Baylor and Mason Lauchle, 14.
