EASTON — Andrew Funk and Avi Toomer scored 15 points each to lead all five Bucknell starters in double figures, and the Bison stormed back from 13 points down to beat Lafayette 78-66 on Sunday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center. The Bison are now off to a 2-0 start in Patriot League play, while Lafayette fell to 0-2 after going 8-3 during the non-league session.
Jimmy Sotos scored 13 points, Paul Newman added a season-high 12 with 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and John Meeks scored 11 points to lead the Bison. Bucknell shot 55.6 percent in the second half after 33.3 percent in the first 20 minutes.
A big key to the turnaround was interior scoring. The Bison went just 7-for-23 on two-point shots in the first half, but they attacked to the tune of 13-for-24 in the second half. All the while Bucknell was knocking them down from long range. The Bison hit seven second-half threes and finished 10-for-19 from the arc on the day.
Trailing 43-30 after Lafayette scored the first four points of the second half, the Bison scored 17 straight points to grab the lead and then kept going. Bucknell outscored Lafayette 48-23 over the final 18:17 to flip the 13-point deficit into a 12-point win.
Bucknell shot 45.5 percent overall, compared to Lafayette’s 40.0 percent. The Leopards were just 9-for-27 in the second half, including 2-for-15 from 3-point distance. Lafayette entered the day shooting better than 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from downtown, by far the best marks in the Patriot League. They also led the league and ranked 25th nationally in opponent 3-point percentage (.276), but Bucknell went 10-for-19 on the heels of a 10-for-21 performance against Army in a win on Thursday.
The Bison committed only seven turnovers in the game, compared to 15 for Lafayette. Spear had two of Bucknell’s seven steals, to go along with eight points and three rebounds.
The Bison return home to face Navy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be Community Night as well as Scout Night.
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66
At Lafayette
Bucknell (6-9)
Andrew Funk 6-16 1-1 15; Avi Toomer 6-10 0-0 15; Jimmy Sotos 4-12 3-4 13; Paul Newman 5-8 2-4 12; John Meeks 4-10 2-2 11; Kahliel Spear 3-3 0-1 8; Xander Rice 2-3 0-2 4; Alex Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0; Walter Ellis 0-0 0-0 0; Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
30-66 8-14 78.
Lafayette (8-5)
Justin Jaworski 3-9 4-5 13; Neal Quinn 3-6 2-2 8; Kyle Stout 1-4 0-0 2; Dylan Hastings 1-3 0-0 2; Tyrone Perry 0-3 0-0 0; EJ Stephens 4-10 7-8 15; Leo O’Boyle 4-11 0-0 12; Myles Cherry 5-8 1-2 11; Sean Good 1-1 1-2 3; Jay Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0; Michael Anekwe 0-0 0-0 0; Cal Reichwein 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-55 15-19 66.
Halftime: Lafayette, 39-30. 3-point goals: Bucknell 10-19 (Toomer 3-4, Spear 2-2, Sotos 2-4, Funk 2-6, Meeks 1-3), Lafayette 7-25 (O’Boyle 4-9, Jaworski 3-8, Hastings 0-1, Stout 0-2, Perry 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 38 (Newman 10); Lafayette: 37 (Cherry 7). Assists: Bucknell: 13 (Sotos 4), Lafayette 14 (Jaworski, Hastings, Stephens 3). Technicals: None. A: 1,502.
