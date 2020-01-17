TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run picked up pins in six of the final eight bouts to take a 54-21 Heartland Athletic Conference Division III victory over Hughesville on Thursday. The Defenders (5-4, 2-2 HAC-III) picked up the victory in front of their home crowd on Senior Night.
Leading just 14-12 after five bouts, Warrior Run began their pin parade following Logan Witmer’s fall at 132.
Others getting pins for the Defenders were Noah Hunt (138), Tanner Confair (145), Grady Miller (160), Hoyt Bower (182) and Evan Diehl (220). Sam Crawford also picked up a 15-3 major decision win at 170 for Warrior Run.
The Defenders next host Montoursville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 54, Hughesville 21
at Warrior Run
285:
Caleb Burkhart (H) pinned Caleb Long, :59.
106:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
113:
Kaden Majcher (WR) tech. fall Eli Olshefskie, 28-13, 5:46.
120:
Landon Kurtz (WR) dec. Hunter Forest, 9-6.
126:
Caiden Puderbaugh (H) won by forfeit.
132:
Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Morgan Gavitt, 3:09.
138:
Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Kenny Druper, 2:28.
145:
Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Kodin Fetterman, 3:17.
152:
Luke Gorg (H) pinned Taylor Wise, 2:44.
160:
Grady Miller (WR) pinned Simon Bennage, 1:24.
170:
Sam Crawford (WR) maj. dec. Dylan Farnsworth, 15-3.
182:
Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Cole Dyer, 1:08.
195:
Snyder (H) dec. Wagner, 7-0.
220:
Evan Diehl (WR) pinned Hayden Robbins, 5:01.
Boys/girls swimmingLewisburg boys 84
Central Columbia 64
Lewisburg girls 107
Central Columbia 73
ALMEDIA — Delaney Humphrey and Anna Batkowski were both four-event winners to lead Lewisburg’s girls to the HAC win over the Blue Jays.
Humphrey and Batskowski both swam legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays, which won in 2:00.54 and 3:57.21 with help from Jewels Hepner and Alexandra Decker.
In addition for Lewisburg (4-3), Humphrey won the 200 free (2:07.13) and the 500 free (5:36.49); and Batkowski took the 50 free (26.77) and the 100 breast (1:16.04).
Hepner also claimed victory in the 100 free (57.97), plus Kassie McTammany won the diving competition with 159.85 points.
On the boys side, Lewisburg (4-3) got wins from Hunter Grimes in diving (195.80 points).
Boys
Lewisburg 84, Central Columbia 64
at Central Columbia
200 medley relay: 1. Central (Brady Madden, Nicholas Kishbaugh, Andrew Sponenberg, Alexander VanNostrand), 1:51.59. 200 free: 1. Reese Kurian (CC), 1:56.27; 2. A. Sponenberg (CC); 3. Vaughn Holthus (L). 200 IM: 1. Madden (CC), 2:09.99; 2. Thomas Haynos (L). 50 free: 1. Nathan Sponenberg (CC), 23.53; 2. Braden Davis (L); 3. Daniel Durfee (L). Diving: 1. Hunter Grimes (L), 195.80; 2. Mark Walsh (L); 3. Isaac Leaman (L). 100 fly: 1. A. Sponenberg (CC), 56.81; 2. Kurian (CC); 3. Mitchell Malusis (L). 100 free: 1. Kishbaugh (CC), 55.22; 2. Thomas Hetherington (L); 3. Davis (L). 500 free: 1. Madden (CC), 5:23.81; 2. Malusis (L). 200 free relay: 1. CC (N. Sponenberg, VanNostrand, Kishbaugh, Kurian), 1:41.60. 100 back: 1. N. Sponenberg (CC), 1:00.21; 2. Haynos (L); 3. Holthus (L). 100 breast: 1. Kishbaugh (CC), 1:10.60; 2. Hetherington (L). 400 free relay:
1. CC (N. Sponenberg, Madden, A. Sponenberg, Kurian), 3:37.07.
Girls
Lewisburg 107, Central Columbia 73
at Central Columbia
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner, Anna Batkowski), 2:00.54. 200 free: 1. Humphrey (L), 2:07.13; 2. Emma Morgan (CC); 3. Kameron Bowers (CC). 200 IM: 1. Decker (L), 2:30.16; 2. Riley Noss (CC); 3. Danyel Noss (CC). 50 free: 1. Batkowski (L), 26.77; 2. Emma Welsh (CC); 3. Julia Jones (CC). Diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (L), 159.85; 2. Samantha Kurian (CC); 3. Lucy Gustafson (L). 100 fly: 1. McHenry (CC), 1:03.85; 2. Decker (L); 3. Morgan (CC). 100 free: 1. Hepner (L), 57.97; 2. Walsh (CC); 3. Lily McBride (L). 500 free: 1. Humphrey (L), 5:36.49; 2. Noss (CC); 3. Kameron Bowers (CC). 200 free relay: 1. CC (D. Noss, Jones, Bowers, R. Noss), 1:56.34. 100 back: 1. McHenry (CC), 1:02.92; 2. Hepner (L); 3. McBride (L). 100 breast: 1. Batkowski (L), 1:16.04; 2. Hannah Castellan (L); 3. D. Noss (CC). 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Decker, Humphrey, Batkowski, Hepner), 3:57.21.
