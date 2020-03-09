EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 20 Penn State men’s basketball team fell in its the Big Ten regular season finale 80-69 at Northwestern on Saturday. Strong shooting with a 55.6 percent second half and 11 3-pointers propelled Northwestern to the win at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each scored 13 points in the second half with Kopp finishing with a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats. Kopp had three of his five 3-pointers in the second period to help Northwestern beat Penn State (21-10, 11-9 BIG).
Penn State junior forward John Harrar recorded the first double-double of his career, scoring 12 points and grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds. Senior forward Lamar Stevens led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 18 points. Sophomore guard Myles Dread and senior guard Curtis Jones Jr. each made four triples, ending the game with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Penn State tied for fifth in the final Big Ten Conference standings and earned the No. 6 seed for the tournament, held Wednesday through Sunday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Nittany Lions play on Thursday, the second game of the night session. Tipoff for Thursday’s game is 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6:30 p.m. ET game.
Penn State will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 11 seed Indiana and No. 14 seed Nebraska.
Penn State is 14-22 in the Big Ten Tournament since the event began in 1998 with five tournament wins coming under Chambers, tied for the most in Nittany Lion basketball history.
The Big Ten Network will carry the broadcast with the radio broadcast available on the Penn State Sports Network and online at GoPSUSports.com. BTN will broadcast the first 10 games of the tournament and those games will be available on the Fox Sports mobile app with Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s final on CBS.
The winner faces No. 3 seed Maryland in the late quarterfinal game on Friday.
Northwestern 80, No. 20 Penn State 69
Saturday at Northwestern
Penn State (21-10)
Lamar Stevens 5-20 6-9 18; John Harrar 4-7 4-5 12; Jamari Wheeler 2-4 0-0 4; Seth Lundy 0-3 3-3 3; Myreon Jones 1-4 0-0 2; Myles Dread 5-14 0-0 14; Curtis Jones 4-13 0-0 12; Izaiah Brockington 1-4 0-0 2; Trent Buttrick 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
23-70 13-17 69.
Northwestern (8-22)
Miller Kopp 8-14 0-0 21; AJ Turner 3-4 2-4 10; Pat Spencer 2-11 5-6 9; Ryan Young 2-3 5-5 9; Tino Malnati 0-0 0-0 0; Boo Buie 4-9 4-6 13; Pete Nance 2-5 0-0 6; Robbie Beran 2-4 1-2 6; Ryan Greer 2-3 0-0 4; Jared Jones 1-3 0-0 2.
Totals:
25-56 17-23 80.
Halftime: Tied at 34. 3-point goals: Penn State 10-36 (Dread 4-13, C. Jones 4-13, Stevens 2-7, M. Jones 0-1, Lundy 0-2). Northwestern 11-22 (Kopp 5-9, Turner 2-2, Nance 2-4, Beran 1-2, Buie 1-5). Rebounds: Penn State 40 (Harrar 14); Northwestern 40 (Young 8). Assists: Penn State 12 (Wheeler and M. Jones 4); Northwestern 18 (Spencer 6). A: 6,084.
