District 4 basketball playoffs
BOYS Class 3A quarterfinals
No. 1 Loyalsock 101, No. 8 NP-Mansfield 87 No. 3 Warrior Run 38, No. 6 East Juniata 36
Class 4A quarterfinals No. 1 Montoursville 78, No. 8 Midd-West 48 No. 6 Jersey Shore 69, No. 3 Shamokin 56 No. 5 Athens 62, No. 4 Lewisburg 58
GIRLSDistrict 4 Class 3A quarterfinals No. 1 Loyalsock 66, No. 8 Wellsboro 28 No. 5 Central Columbia 51, No. 4 Towanda 35 No. 2 Bloomsburg 40, No. 7 Hughesville 27
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals No. 1 Danville 58, No. 8 CMVT 14 No. 3 Shamokin 44, No. 6 Milton 31
ACAA Tournament semifinal Meadowbrook Christian 43, Blair County Christian 24
High School Wrestling
District 4 Class 2A Tournament
at Williamsport Area High School
Team standings:
1, Southern Columbia, 82.5; 2, Line Mountain, 54; 3, Montoursville, 53; 4, Muncy, 47.5; 5, Benton, 40.5; 6, Canton, 40; 7, Mifflinburg, 36.5; 8, Athens, 31; 9, Midd-West, 24; 10, Central Columbia, 22; 11, Wyalusing, 18; 12, Milton, 17.5; 13, Towanda, 15; 14, Hughesville, 14; 15, Troy, 13; 16, Jersey Shore, 12; 17, Meadowbrook Christian, 11; t-18, Lewisburg, 10.5; t-18, Montgomery, 10.5; 20, Sullivan County, 8.5; t-21, Mount Carmel, 8; t-21, South Williamsport, 8; t-21, Shamokin, 8; t-21, Warrior Run, 8; 25, Danville, 6; 26, Bloomsburg, 4; 27, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 2; t-28, North Penn-Liberty, 0; t-28, Northeast Bradford, 0; t-28, Sugar Valley, 0; t-28, Williamson, 0; 32, Sayre, -1.
Team key:
Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Da; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Sayre, Sa; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy.
First round
106:
Cade Wirnsberger, MC, bye; Blake Sassaman, Da, dec. Jacob Courtney, At, 8-6; Branden Wentzel, Mo, maj. dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 14-1; Kyle Ferster, MW, bye; Aidan Kritzer, LM, bye; Bobby Gardner, SW, pinned Ayden Sprague, Wi, 3:33; Ethan Kolb, Be, pinned Brady Moyer, VT, 1:27; Isaac Landis, Ca, bye.
113:
Gavin Bradley, At, bye; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 6-4; Kaden Majcher, WR, pinned Braydon Garverick, NP, 2:55; Conner Heckman, MW by; Kaiden Wagner, Le, bye; Bailey Ferguson, Ca, pinned Jake Leonardo, Bl, 3:21; Tyler Hawley, To, dec. Dylan Linn, Mf, 12-5; Scott Johnson, Mu, bye.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, bye; Kaden Setzer, At, pinned Blake Snyder, Mg, 1:21; Liam Goodrich, JS, bye; Caiden Puderbach, Hu, bye; Gable Strickland, Be, bye; Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Mykee Nowell, To, 2:30; Colton Eckroth, VT, dec. Chase Crawley, Mu, 5-2, tb; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, bye.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mu, bye; Aidan Steininger, MW, pinned Aiden Garcia, At, 3:27; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Broc Lutz, Mo, 1:05; Gabe Andrus, JS, bye; Nick Woodruff, Wy, bye; Colton Chipeleski, CC, pinned Collin Bozza, Sh, 1:31; Caden Temple, Be, pinned Patriot June, NP, 3:13; Gabe Gramly, Mf, bye.
132:
Bryce Vollman, Mu, bye; Wyatt Delamater, To, dec. Austin Aucker, MW, 9-4; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Gabe Harvey, SW, 3:24; Troy Bingaman, Mf, bye; Kyler Crawford, Mi, bye; Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Jacob Burgess, Sa, :33; James Batkowski, Mo, dec. Tyler Winhofer, MC, 6-1; Hayden Ward, Ca, bye.
138:
Clayton Reed, Mf, bye; Skyler Allen, To, pinned Dalton Watt, Bl, 3:07; Isaac Kester, CC, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 4-0; Riley Parker, Ca, bye; Colbrin Nolan, Wy, bye; Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Xan Oberheim, Mo, 1:43; Ian Coller, LM, pinned Jayden Renzo, Tr, :39; Luke Gorg, Hu, bye.
145:
Avery Bassett, MW, bye; Gabe Packer, JS, dec. Colby Puderbach, Mg, 10-3; Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Evan Johnson, To, 3:36; Landon Lorson, SW, bye; Mario Barberio, Mu, bye; Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Karter Rude, At, 1:54; Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, pinned Nick Wharton, Bl, 3:47; Nate Higley, Su, bye.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, bye; Christian Good, Mu, dec. Colton Ammerman, Su, 8-5; Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Cody Rokavec, Mf, 3:34; Jacob Bennett, Sa, bye; Logan Newton, Wy, bye; Max Madden, Sh, pinned Jake Dinges, Mo, 1:01; Matty Coller, LM, pinned Zach Stafursky, At, 1:16; Troy Johnson, CC, bye.
160:
Nolan Lear, Be, bye; Hayden Packer, JS, maj. dec. Caden Hagerman, Da, 15-2; Riley Heim, LM, pinned Kaide Drick, Mg, 3:33; Jacob Turner, Tr, bye; Bryant Green, To, bye; Isaac Cory, Mo, tech. fall Brian Long, Sh, 15-0, 3:50; Stephen Roeder, Bl, pinned Jack Shumway, NEB, 1:40; Gavin Garcia, SC, bye.
170:
Cade Linn, SC, bye; Lane Lusk, SW, pinned Mason Woodward, Tr, 2:34; Ethan Gush, Mu, maj. dec. Aven Ayala, Mi, 18-6; Will Bowen, To, bye; Timmy Ward, Ca, bye; Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Sam Crawford, WR, 5:40; Robert Wickham, VT, bye; Cael Crebs, Mo, bye.
182:
Jacob Feese, LM, bye; Edward Cole, Tr, pinned Sam Hostrander, SW, 3:52; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, pinned Corey King, SV, :11; Derek Athlerton-Ely, Ca, bye; Alex West, At, bye; Mike Cook, Da, pinned Ben Marino, Mg, :25; Brady Cromley, Le, dec. Zach Shaffer, Wy, 15-8; Dylan Bennett, Mo, bye.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, bye; Caleb Moser, Mo, pinned Ben Pernaselli, At, 1:27; Clay Watkins, To, dec. Nathan Rauch, Mi, 5-0; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, bye; Dylan Devlin, CC, bye; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Mikey Sipps, Wi, 1:16; Damon Backes, MC, pinned Jake Casella, SW, 5:32; Garrett Storch, Ca, bye.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, bye; Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Kade Sottolano, Wi, 5:36; Quentin Doane, Mf, pinned Hayden Robbins, Hu, :30; Jackson Chilson, Wy, bye; Trevor Williams, Ca, bye; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Brent Mitch, Mi, 5:35; Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Alex Perez, To, 4-3; Max Tillet, SC, bye.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, bye; Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Aaron Herlt, To, 3-1; Keagan Braund, At, pinned Hunter Minnig, MC, :35; Alexx Eveland, CC, bye; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, bye; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, tech. fall Logyn Choplosky, NP, 15-0, 4:30; Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Cael Hembury, Mu, :32; Dawson Brown, NEB, bye.
Quarterfinals
106:
Cade Wirnsberger, MC, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, 3:47; Branden Wentzel, Mo, tech. fall Kyle Ferster, MW, 17-2, 3:54; Aidan Kritzer, LM, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 8-7; Ethan Kolb, Be, maj. dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 10-1.
113:
Gavin Bradley, At, pinned Brady Feese, SC, :51; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-4; Kaiden Wagner, Le, tech. fall Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 17-0, 5:41; Scott Johnson, Mu, pinned Tyler Hawley, To, 2:39.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Kaden Setzer, At, :43; Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 8-7; Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Blake Wirt, LM, 6-1; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, pinned Colton Eckroth, VT, 1:19.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Aidan Steininger, MW, 7-3; Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 11-7; Colton Chipeleski, CC, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, :23; Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-0.
132:
Bryce Vollman, Mu, pinned Wyatt Delamater, To, 1:22; Troy Bingaman, Mf, maj. dec. Skyler Manahan, Wy, 12-1; Kyler Crawford, Mi, tech. fall Noah Hunt, WR, 16-0, 4:20; Hayden Ward, Ca, medical forfeit James Batkowski, Mo.
138:
Clayton Reed, Mf, pinned Skyler Allen, To, 4:49; Riley Parker, Ca, dec. Isaac Kester, CC, 6-3; Patrick Edmondson, SC, tech. fall Colbrin Nolan, Wy, 16-0, 5:53; Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 7-4.
145:
Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Gabe Packer, JS, 2:40; Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Landon Lorson, SW, 2:15; Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 8-3; Nate Higley, Su, tech. fall Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, 21-4, 4:58.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 4-2; Devon Deem, Mg, tech. fall Jacob Bennett, Sa, 18-2, 5:21*; Logan Newton, Wy, dec. Max Madden, Sh, 10-4; Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-2.
160:
Nolan Lear, Be, tech. fall Hayden Packer, JS, 16-0, 4:57; Riley Heim, LM, dec. Jacob Turner, Tr, 6-5; Isaac Cory, Mo, pinned Bryant Green, To, 1:59; Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Stephen Roeder, Bl, 2:50.
170:
Cade Linn, SC, pinned Lane Lusk, SW, 3:24; Ethan Gush, Mu, tech. fall Will Bowen, To, 17-0, 3:22; Timmy Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 11-1; Cael Crebs, Mo, pinned Robert Wickham, VT, 4:59.
182:
Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Edward Cole, Tr, 1:00; Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, dec. Tristen Ditzler, Mu, 12-5; Alex West, at, dec. Mike Cook, Da, 8-5; Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Brady Cromley, Le, 1:11.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Caleb Moser, Mo, :43; Clay Watkins, To, dec. Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, 8-7; Dominick Bridi, LM, dec. Dylan Devlin, CC, 5-1; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Damon Backes, MC, 7-1.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, pinned Carter Sauer, MW, 2:32; Jackson Chilson, Wy, dec. Quentin Doane, Mf, 5-2; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, 3:22; Max Tillet, SC, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 5-0.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 5:21; Keagan Braund, At, pinned Alexx Eveland, CC, 3:43; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, dec. Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 1-0; Nevin Rauch, Mi, dec. Dawson Brown, NEB, 4-1. * - Sayre penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 62 39 11 12 90 205 150 Tampa Bay 61 40 16 5 85 218 164 Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204 Florida 61 32 23 6 70 214 207 Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195 Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190 Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209 Detroit 63 15 44 4 34 128 236 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158 Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184 Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181 N.Y. Islanders 60 34 20 6 74 172 163 Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159 Carolina 60 34 22 4 72 195 169 N.Y. Rangers 60 32 24 4 68 200 186 New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 62 35 17 10 80 196 173 Colorado 60 35 18 7 77 210 165 Dallas 61 35 20 6 76 165 158 Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185 Nashville 60 29 23 8 66 191 193 Minnesota 60 29 24 7 65 185 193 Chicago 61 27 26 8 62 181 195 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 62 32 22 8 72 197 188 Edmonton 61 32 22 7 71 194 190 Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184 Calgary 62 31 25 6 68 183 194 Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171 San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196 Anaheim 61 24 30 7 55 156 191 Los Angeles 61 22 34 5 49 153 197
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1 St. Louis 5, Dallas 1 Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT Boston 4, Calgary 3 Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3 Colorado 1, Anaheim 0
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m. Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3 p.m. San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 5 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER - Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment. Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jay Gonzales. QUEBEC CAPITALS - Signed RHP Samuel Adams. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Cito Culver to the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association. BASKETBALL NBA G League SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr. Women’s National Basketball Association LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey. FOOTBALL National Football League CHICAGO BEARS - Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY - Fined Philadelphia Flyers D Matt Niskanen $5,000 for slashing and Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin $1,881.72 for unsportsmanlike conduct. DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Binghamton (AHL).
East Coast Hockey League
