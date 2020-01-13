TURBOTVILLE — The Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match between Mifflinburg and host Warrior Run came down to criteria, with the Defenders taking a 40-40 victory on Saturday.
Warrior Run and Mifflinburg each had six pins in the match, but the Defenders also got a major decision and a forfeit to break the tie.
Getting pins for the Defenders were Kaden Majcher (113), Taylor Wise (152), Sam Crawford (170), Hoyt Bower (182), Jeremiah Wagner (195) and Quentin Doane (220). For the Wildcats, those getting pins were Dylan Linn (120), Brady Struble (126), Clayton Reed (138), Cody Rokavec (145), Dominic Sampsell (160) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Noah Hunt would also add a 10-2 major decision over Troy Bingaman at 132 to help decide the match for Warrior Run.
Warrior Run 40, Mifflinburg 40
(Defenders win on criteria)
Saturday at Warrior Run
160:
Dominic Sampsell (M) pinned Grady Miller, 2:29.
170:
Samuel Crawford (WR) pinned Jesse Yount, 3:27.
182:
Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 1:06.
195:
Jeremiah Wagner (WR) pinned Graham Wiand, 1:43.
220:
Quentin Doane (M) pinned Evan Diehl, 1:23.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Caleb Long, 1:28.
106:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
113:
Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Dylan Starr, 1:47.
120:
Dylan Linn (M) pinned Landan Kurtz, 1:56.
126:
Brady Struble (M) pinned Cody Goodspeed, 1:41.
132:
Noah Hunt (WR) maj. dec. Troy Bingaman, 10-2.
138:
Clayton Reed (M) maj. dec. Logan Witmer, 12-1.
145:
Cody Rokavec (M) pinned Quintin Kertsmar, 4:28.
152:
Taylor Wise (WR) pinned Rylan Shuck, 2:29.
Milton takes runner-up at Line Mountain Duals
MANDATA — Even though both teams finished with 5-0 marks, Milton finished second to Line Mountain at the Eagles’ annual Line Mountain Duals on Saturday. The title was determined by point differential.
Milton beat Pocono Mountain West, 57-21; Tamaqua 54-27; Hanover Area, 60-2; Wyalusing, 45-30; and Pequea Valley, 65-13.
Lewisburg also competed in the tournament and went 2-3 on the day. The Green Dragons beat Pequea Valley, 56-18; and Pocono Mountain West, 45-42.
A complete list of Milton and Lewisburg wrestling results from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals can be found on page A12 in today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
Girls basketballWarrior Run 55
Lewisburg 49
TURBOTVILLE — Down by six at halftime, Gracy Beachel stepped up at just the right time by scoring nine of her 12 points in the third quarter to spearhead the Lady Defenders’ HAC-II victory over the Green Dragons on Saturday.
Warrior Run (7-4, 4-1 HAC-II) scored 36 points in the second half to overcome a 25-19 halftime deficit against Lewisburg (4-8, 2-3).
Emily McKee tallied 20 points to lead all scorers for the Defenders, plus Sydney Hoffman added 11.
Roz Noone scored 18 points to lead three Green Dragon players in double figures. Teammates Jamie Fedorjaka and Sophie Kilbride added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kilbride also had five rebounds and two assists, plus Hope Drumm chipped in six rebounds for Lewisburg.
Warrior Run 55, Lewisburg 49
Saturday at Warrior Run
Lewisburg 17 8 8 16 – 49Warriror Run 12 7 18 18 – 55Lewisburg (4-8) 49
Sophie Kilbride 5 1-6 11; Maddie Still 0 0-2 0; Roz Noone 5 5-5 18; Jamie Fedorjaka 4 3-6 12; Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
18 9-19 49.
3-point goals:
Noone 3, Fedorjaka.
Warrior Run (7-4) 55
Sydney Hoffman 4 2-6 11; Gracy Beachel 4 1-1 12; Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 7; Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3; Emily McKee 6 8-9 20; Katie Watkins 1 0-2 2; Lauren Watson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 12-22 55.
3-point goals:
Beachel, Hoffman, Hartman.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 28-21. High scorer: Lewisburg, Kilee Gallegos was the high scorer with 10.
Mifflinburg 39
Milton 33
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer started it, and Ella Shuck helped to finish it as they directed the Wildcats’ comeback victory over the Black Panthers in HAC-I action on Saturday.
Reamer tallied eight of her 10 points in the first half to get Mifflinburg (6-7, 4-2 HAC-I) out to a 20-12 halftime lead. Ella Shuck led the Wildcats with 12 points, plus Mara Shuck added eight rebounds in the win.
Milton (3-8, 0-5) was led by 11 points from Taylor Snyder and eight from Tori Brink.
Mifflinburg 39, Milton 33
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Milton 6 6 10 11 – 33Mifflinburg 8 12 8 11 – 39Milton (3-8) 33
Leah Walter 1 1-2 3; Taylor Snyder 5 0-0 11; Crystal Hamilton 2 2-4 6; Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2; Tori Brink 4 0-0 8; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3; Kiersten Stork 0 0-0 0; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 4-8 33.
3-point goals:
Snyder.
Mifflinburg (6-7) 39
Angela Reamer 5 0-2 10; Mara Shuck 2 0-4 4; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4; Brooke Catherman 2 1-4 5; Ella Shuck 4 5-7 14; Abby Greb 1 0-0 2; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 8-19 39.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck.
Boys basketballBloomsburg 66
Warrior Run 43
BLOOMSBURG — Denver Beachel and Ahmahd Keyes scored 15 points apiece, but the Defenders fell to the Panthers in a HAC-III matchup held on Friday.
Ethan Hartman gave Warrior Run (4-5) a third player in double figures with 10 points.
Bloomsburg 66, Warrior Run 43
Friday at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 13 9 18 13 – 43Bloomsburg 16 10 21 19 — 66Warrior Run (4-5) 43
Denver Beachel 5 1-2 15; Ahmahd Keyes 6 1-1 15; Ethan Hartman 4 1-1 10; Tyler Pick 3 2-2 8; Kade Anzulavich 2 0-0 5; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 5-6 53.
3-point goals:
Beachel 4, Keyes 2, Anzulavich, Hartman.
Bloomsburg (9-2) 66
Adam McGinley 7 5-7 21; Cade Klinger 7 2-2 18; Jack Howell 4 1-1 9; Chase Morris 4 0-0 9; Nasir Heard 3 0-0 7; Josh Confer-Fuller 1 0-0 2; Eric DuBartell 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 8-10 66.
3-point goals:
Bloomsburg Klinger 2, McGinley 2, Heard, Morris.
JV score
: Bloomsburg 55-40. High scorers: Bloomsburg, Rea Grant, 17; Warrior Run, Pentycofe, 11.
Competitive cheerleadingMilton qualifies for semis at PIAA championships
HERSHEY — The Milton competitive cheerleading team delivered a solid finish to the season as they qualified for the semifinals at the PIAA Competitive Spirit championships this past weekend.
The Black Panthers, one of five teams which represented District 4 at the championships, finished sixth in the semifinal round with a final average score of 73.27.
Milton finished 23rd overall out of 54 teams in the Small Varsity classification.
South Fayette won the Small Varsity title with an average score of 88.73. Southern Columbia finished 11th overall in the finals with a score of 80.43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.