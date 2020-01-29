LEWISBURG — Nicholas Marino has earned the Patriot League Field Athlete of the Week Award for the second time in three weeks, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Marino, a junior from Horsham, Pa., posted a personal-best in the pole vault for the second time in as many weeks he has competed in winning the event for the third straight meet (16-8.75). Marino added nearly a full foot to his mark of 15-9 that placed fifth at the Patriot League Indoor Championships a season ago.
Two weeks prior at the Angry Birds Invite, Marino tied his previous personal-best (16-4.75), before eclipsing that mark by four inches on Saturday. The mark stands as the third-highest mark in Bucknell history behind 2019 Bucknell Hall of Fame inductee Dave Pomfret and 2019 graduate Matt Fay.
An NCAA East Provisional qualifier during the outdoor season, Marino’s mark ranks first in the Patriot League, and 46th nationally.
Bucknell wrestling’s Jaden Fisher named Bison Athlete of the WeekLEWISBURG — For his role in the Bucknell wrestling team’s commanding victories over Sacred Heart and Drexel, Jaden Fisher captured his first Bison Athlete of the Week nod.
The freshman was a standout on Sunday at Davis Gym, posting a pair of major decisions at 157 pounds to account for eight team points. Against the Pioneers, he racked up an impressive 5:35 of riding time en route to a 13-1 major decision over Will Schmidt.
Fisher followed up his victory over Schmidt with a rout of a 2019 NCAA qualifier, which also represented Bucknell’s lone bonus-point victory against the Dragons. He registered eight back points in the third period to dispatch Parker Kropman by a 14-2 major decision; in addition, he rode Kropman out for the entire second period to accumulate 3:01 of riding time.
Fisher is the first wrestler to be tabbed as the Bison Athlete of the Week in 2019-20. A year ago, Zach Hartman (Jan. 1) and Drew Phipps (Feb. 11) were recognized with this weekly accolade; Hartman was honored for placing third at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships while Phipps took home the award for upsetting the nation’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds.
Fisher and the Bison return to action with duals at Franklin & Marshall (Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.) and North Carolina (Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.).
Susquehanna’s Arbogast named Landmark Women’s Field Athlete of the WeekSELINSGROVE — Junior Sara Arbogast, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, was picked as the Landmark Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon for the week ending January 26. Announced by the conference office, this is Arbogast’s second honor of the season and fifth of her career.
Arbogast recorded an AARFTC-qualifying mark this past Saturday as the Susquehanna University women’s indoor track & field team competed at the Nazareth College Conference Challenge Cup Invitational in Rochester, N.Y. Susquehanna posted five Top-10 finishes to come in 10th in the 12-team field with 17 points.
She picked up an AARFTC-qualifying mark in the triple jump as Arbogast finished third with 10.77m (35’4”). She claimed a ninth-place finish in the long jump as well with 5.02m (16’5.75”).
Arbogast was part of the 4x400m relay which placed fifth with a Landmark-leading time of 4:16.67.
She currently leads the Landmark in the long jump (5.36m), the triple jump (11.62m), and as a member of the 4x400m relay (4:16.67) while ranking second in the 60m dash (8.11).
Lycoming women’s lacrosse selected eighth in conference preseason pollWILLIAMSPORT — With one all-conference player and three of the top five scorers returning from the 2019 club, the Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team was selected to finish eighth in the MAC Commonwealth Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office on Tuesday.
Stevenson and Lebanon Valley tied at the top of the poll with 60 votes, with Stevenson gathering five first-place votes and Lebanon Valley four. Messiah (49), Widener (41), Albright (40), Hood (25), Arcadia (22), Lycoming (14) and Alvernia (13) followed.
The Warriors return three 20-point scorers from the 2019 squad, including senior Hailey Kimble, who posted 36 goals and 18 assists to earn Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth accolades. Sophomore Erika Boyer posted 25 assists and eight goals and junior Cecilia Massey added 17 goals and seven assists.
The team returns seven starters from the squad that went 5-11 overall and finished a game out of contention of one of the five conference playoff slots.
The Warriors open the 2020 season at Shenandoah on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m.
