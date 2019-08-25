Wildcats power past Spartans

BY Josh Shreckengost
The Standard-Journal
HUGHESVILLE — Mifflinburg varsity football head coach Jason Dressler issued a challenge to his offensive line prior to the Wildcats’ season opener against Hughesville Friday night and boy, did the big guys up front ever respond.
The Wildcats got five total rushing touchdowns and three different ball carriers found the end zone as Mifflinburg cruised to a Week 1 win over the Spartans, 39-20.
“The first game is so important, coming out and getting momentum, and we really challenged the line tonight,” Dressler said. “That first drive, they came out very focused and going at them. We still have a lot of things we’re looking at — every week you’ve got to get better — but I’m really proud of the boys and the way they played tonight.”
The Wildcats wasted little time cracking the scoreboard when they took the opening drive 61 yards for a touchdown.
On the first possession of the season, Mifflinburg looked determined to put its stamp on the game and they did just that as they pounded the ball with running back Mason Breed and quarterback Gary DeGroat, Jr.
The Wildcats needed just 3:23 of game clock to score their first points of the 2019 season and the bruising Breed finished off the scoring drive with a 1-yard burst over the goal line to give Mifflinburg and early, 7-0 lead.
The Wilcats would not look back as they continued to find ways to gash the front of the Hughesville defense.
Late in the first quarter, it was evident that Mifflinburg’s punishing rushing attack was taking its toll on the Spartans.
As the Wildcats neared their second touchdown of the first quarter, the entire Hughesville defensive front was drenched in sweat and doubled over trying to catch their collective breath.
Mifflinburg’s coaching staff and players sensed the advantage and the Wildcats’ sideline got loud as DeGroat lined up under center and kept the ball to plunge across the goal line for the first of his four total touchdowns on the evening.
It was a standout performance for the Mifflinburg senior signal caller and after the game, DeGroat made it clear that a 1-0 start to the season gave provided little satisfaction for him and his teammates.
“First game is a big eye-opener and this will drive us to have a better season than we did last year,” DeGroat, Jr. said. “We were really hungry for a win. We had a lot of better numbers coming into camp this summer, so the team environment was that much stronger. We know we can be better each game and that’s what we’re going to work on.”
Hughesville caught a lucky break on a 4th-and-26 prayer into the endzone which was somehow corralled by Spartans’ wideout Brenden Knight, but otherwise, the first half belonged to the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg held a 20-6 lead a the break and then scored 19 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Hughesville was able to score twice late in the game after the starters had been removed, but all told, it was just the start Dressler and his coaching staff had drawn up.
“It’s a step forward,” Dressler said. “We got a nice night out of the defense as they were able to create some turnovers and we had a lot of nice individual efforts, so that always helps.”
Mifflinburg (1-0) plays host to Bloomsburg next week, a game for which Dressler told his team they owe him.
“We didn’t have a good performance there last year for whatever reason,” Dressler said. “I told them they owe me and owe themselves a better showing.”
Mifflinburg 39, Hughesville 20
at Hughesville
MIFF 14 6 19 0—39
HUGH 0 6 0 14—20
Scoring
First quarter
MIFF—Mason Breed 1 run (Gabe Shetler kick) 8:37
MIFF—Gary DeGroat, Jr. 2 run (Shetler kick) :41
Second quarter
HUGH—Ethan Snyder 29 pass to Brenden Knight (2-point conversion failed) 7:19
MIFF—DeGroat, Jr. 25 pass to Rylee Stahl (kick failed) 6:22
Third quarter
MIFF—DeGroat, Jr. 1 run (kick blocked) 9:50
MIFF—DeGroat, Jr. 15 run (kick failed) 7:56
MIFF—Logan Lloyd 25 run (kick good) 4:15
Fourth quarter
HUGH—Colton Yocum 2 run (Jacob Corson to Jediah Webb for 2-point conversion) 7:48
HUGH—Corson 5 run (Yocum 2-point conversion) 2:02
Passing: Mifflinburg: Gary DeGroat, Jr. 8-12 168 yards TD. Hughesville: Jacob Carson 6-17 yards 2 INT; Ethan Snyder 1-1 29 yards TD.
Rushing: Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 11-40 TD; Andrew Diehl 6-19; DeGroat, Jr. 10-63 3 TD; Rylee Stahl 2-17; Jacob Reitz 1 (-5); Logan Lloyd 4-22 TD; Leroy Simpson, Jr. 4-12. Hughesville: Colton Yocum 18-67 TD; Dylon Pequignot 3-18; Brenden Knight 11-58; Jacob Corson 3-10 TD; Chaz Neidig 2-4.
Receiving: Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 2-16; Rylee Stahl 6-78 TD. Hughesville: Ethan Snyder 2-38; Brenden Knight 2-31 TD; Chance Webb 2-23.
Interceptions: Mifflinburg: DeGroat, Jr. 11:41 third quarter; Stahl 4:55 third quarter. Hughesville: none.
Records: Mifflinburg 1-0. Hughesville 0-1.
Next: Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, Friday, 7 p.m. Montoursville at Hughesville, Friday 7 p.m.
