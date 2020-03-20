TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run boys track and field team will once again feature a deep, and talented team that will once again be a competitive group on the track, and in the field.
The middle-distance and distance runners, especially, will be key for the Defenders in 2020.
Leading the way is senior Damein Moser, who is a returning state qualifier in the 1,600 after he finished third in the District 4 2A meet (4:25.54) and then 22nd at states (4:41.27).
In addition to the 1,600, Moser also helped Warrior Run’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams finish high at districts.
The 3,200 unit that featured Moser, junior Caden Dufrene, senior Tyrese Hazzoum and Addison Magyar (graduated), was the district runner-up (8:03.42) and a state qualifier (11th, 8:03.43). Also, the 1,600 team with Hazzoum, Magyar, Moser and sophomore Andrew Rafala was 6th in 3:31.3.
Among the team’s leaders in the field events is senior Justis Brady, who took second in the high jump at districts (6-1) to qualify for states where he was 21st (5-10), as well as take 17th in the long jump at districts (18-4). Also in the high jump at districts, Coltin Pentycofe took 12th (5-7).
In the pole vault, juniors Max Kennell and Kaden Majcher both finished in a tie for 11th at districts (10-6).
And a pair of key athletes in the field events will be seniors Pete Reasner and Jack Watkins. Reasner finished 17th in the shot put (40-8) in the district meet a year ago, while Watkins took ninth in the discus (122-3) at districts as well.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach:
Shaun Landis.
Last year’s record:
4-2.
Key losses:
Addison Magyar, Hoyt Bower, Levi Kennel.
Returning starters:
Tyrese Hazzoum, sr., mid-distance; Damein Moser, sr., mid-distance/distance; Caden Dufrene, jr., mid-distance/distance; Justis Brady, sr., jumps; Andrew Rafala, so., mid-distance/distance; Coltin Pentycofe, jr., jumps; Max Kennel, jr., pole vault; Kaden Majcher, jr., pole vault; Pete Reasner, sr., throws; Jack Watskins, sr., throws.
Remaining roster: Riley Daubert, sr.; Garrick Grady, sr.; Riley Ruch, sr.; Kelllor Schooley, sr.; Ryan Singer, sr.; Andrew Adams, jr.; James Brantingham, fr.; Hayden DuRussell, jr.; Alex Hazzoum, jr.; Caleb Long, jr.; Nathan Michael, jr.; Noah Pick, jr.; Ryan Ranck, jr.; Spencer Tanner, jr.; Ethan Carper, so.; Brady Hampton, so.; Nathan McCormack, so.; Jason Wood, so.; Jacob Yoder, so.; Nathan Axtman, fr.; Alex Brown, fr.; Spencer Fogelman, fr.; Gavin Hormell, fr.; Penn Mattern, fr.; Joseph Petrin, fr.
