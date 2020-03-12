BLOOMSBURG — One week after being earning a Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Team Award, the Bloomsburg University field hockey team had 13 members of its roster recognized as members of the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
The Huskies were one of 30 schools in the country earning the National Academic Team Award, which recognizes institutions that achieved a minimum team grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, or better, during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. It marks the 13th consecutive year, and 15th time since 2003 — the first year the award was given — that the program has received the distinction.
Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Bri Doebler is among the 13 student-athletes who were recognized as being named to the National Academic Squad for having a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher through the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. All told, 423 student-athletes from 33 Division II institutions, earned the distinction.
Doebler, a freshman forward/mid, is a health sciences major.
The NFHCA will release the Scholars of Distinction on March 24. The Scholars of Distinction includes all student-athletes who have a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Boston University claims men’s Patriot League titleHAMILTON, N.Y. — No. 3 Boston University outlasted No. 1 Colgate, winning 64-61, to claim the program’s first Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship and punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Boston University senior forward Max Mahoney claimed Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors after posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Terriers shot 56 percent (14-for-25) in the second half to overcome a four-point halftime deficit. Junior guard Javante McCoy also earned All-Tournament honors with 11 points and game-high seven assists.
Colgate junior guard Jordan Burns, the 2019 Tournament MVP, scored a game-high 21 points while junior guard Jack Ferguson added 17 points. Senior forward Rapolas Ivanauskas recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Boston University will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday, March 15 during the NCAA Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Colgate, as the Patriot League regular-season champion, earned a berth to the National Invitational Tournament.
Penn State announces coronavirus precautions for home athletic eventsUNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Athletics has remained in regular communication with University and Big Ten leadership to monitor developments related to the coronavirus. In response to decisions announced today by the University, Penn State Athletics will implement new attendance protocols for home competitions and events.
The following measures will be in place effective Wednesday through Friday, April 3, at which time they will be re-evaluated: All Penn State home competitions and practices will occur as originally scheduled.
Attendance at all Penn State home athletic events will be limited (for both Penn State and its opponents) to: Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics; Participating student-athletes, coaches and staff
Families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff; Media; and Penn State recruits.
Regarding Penn State’s men’s hockey semifinal game Saturday versus Minnesota, refunds will be offered. A communication will be forthcoming to all of those who have purchased through Penn State or Minnesota ticket offices or TicketMaster for the event. Fans who already have purchased tickets to any affected competition can contact the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY with questions.
Fan attendance at road competitions will be in coordination with the respective opponents’ attendance policies.
In a statement released by the university, it said, “Please know that these measures were taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, community and event guests as the priority. Penn State Athletics will continue to take direction from the University and its COVID-19 task force that meets daily to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on our campus and community, with recommendations from health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unusual time.”
As the situation surrounding the coronavirus constantly evolves, updates will be posted as they become available on GoPSUsports.com, as well as on our Twitter (@GoPSUsports).
