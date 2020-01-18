TURBOTVILLE — When Warrior Run’s Emily McKee fell hard to the court going up for a rebound in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Midd-West, it was as if a switch had been turned on inside her.
McKee had been playing well before the fall, which caused her to go to the bench for a few minutes, but when she got back into the game the sophomore forward was fired up.
That energy led to 15 total points for McKee, including 13 coming after the fall, and it helped Warrior Run blow out Midd-West, 53-27, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest.
“The first thing they asked me was if I hit my head, and I was like, ‘I didn’t hit my head,’ because I just wanted to get back into the game for my team,” said McKee, who also pulled down nine rebounds and had three steals in the game. “I was a little slow to start, and I just came back with a fire and that extra push to start racking up the buckets that we needed to give us (a big) lead.”
Warrior Run (10-4, 6-1 HAC-II) didn’t need McKee early on as the Defenders started the contest by getting 3-pointers on the first two possessions of the game from Jordan Hartman and Sydney Hoffman.
Then, a quick eight-point spurt fueled by a trey from Hoffman midway through the period gave Warrior Run an 11-0 lead, and the Defenders maintained that advantage at the end of the quarter.
Warrior Run cooled off a little bit in the second period but not McKee, who collected a pair of offensive rebounds and turned them into put-back lay-ups late in the period to push the Defenders lead up to 28-9.
“Emily is just a hard-working kid. Part of me always feels like the kid works hard underneath and she doesn’t get much called for (her) — she gets hammered under there and she’s the one kid where if you knock her down she’s just going to get back up and keep going,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “That’s one thing I pride her on: she’s a tough kid and she’ll take a hit and keep going right at it. But, yeah, she had a great second half there.”
Between four points from McKee and six from Hartman on a pair of treys, Warrior Run kept pulling away from Midd-West (0-14, 0-7) in the third period, which allowed Herb to get some of her younger and more inexperienced players into the game.
Katie Watkins and Alayna Wilkins made the most of the opportunity by both getting a bucket late in the game to aid in the blowout for Warrior Run, which saw coach Herb go eight deep on her bench.
In addition to McKee’s near double-double, Hartman finished with 13 points and four steals, plus Hoffman had 11 points, six steals, two rebounds and two blocks on the night.
“It’s a great win. It’s one of those wins where you ask your varsity (players) to go in and get the job done, and get it done early. We were able to get some other kids who may not always see that time, some experience on that floor,” said Herb.
“I have the ability where I can leave one of my varsity starters in with a group of younger players, and they do a great job of really trying to teach them the ropes of being on that varsity level, so it’s a game I look at that’s good for the overall team, and I thought they worked really well.”
Warrior Run next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 53, Midd-West 27
at Warrior Run
Midd-West 6 3 12 6 — 27 Warrior Run 17 11 15 10 — 53
Midd-West (0-14) 27
Rylee Shawver 0 1-2 1; Mattie Spriggle 0 0-0 0; Zoe Webb 1 1-2 3; Chloe Sauer 0 0-0 0; Bella Fave 3 3-5 9; Alexis Walter 3 4-7 10; Leah Ferster 1 0-1 2; Camryn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
9 9-17 27.
3-point goals:
None.
Warrior Run (10-4) 53
Sydney Hoffman 4 1-2 11; Gracy Beachel 2 3-4 8; Jordan Hartman 4 2-4 13; Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 6 3-3 15; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2; Lauren Watson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Kaelyn Watson 0 0--0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 9-13 53.
3-point goals:
Hartman 3, Hoffman 2, Beachel.
JV score: WR, 35-30. High scorers: WR, Wilkins, 12; Grow, 11. MW, Rylee Weaver, 12.
