LEWISBURG — For Kameron Schreffler and Jamie Fedorjaka, both senior classmates at Lewisburg Area High School, making difficult decisions is a daily part of life for a pair of busy scholar-athletes like themselves.
Earlier this week, however, Schreffler and Fedorjaka made perhaps one of the easiest decisions of their young lives when they both signed a national letter of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Bucknell University.
Schreffler will be competing on the Bison’s track and field team as well as majoring in computer science.
“It was a very easy decision to sign with Bucknell. I felt they had the most to offer athletically, and more important academically. It has been a goal of mine to run in college since freshman year,” said Schreffler. “I also looked at both Lafayette and Susquehanna, and the reason I am choosing to go to Bucknell is because of the excellent reputation for academics.”
And for Lewisburg track coach Ron Hess, he was pretty excited that Schreffler will be going to Bucknell.
“I am very proud of Kam. I feel that Bucknell is an excellent school with a strong track program. Being a track athlete alumnus of Bucknell definitely adds to the excitement of Kam choosing to compete for the Bison,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“I felt like it was a good fit for him given his academic goals and quality as an athlete. I also think it is great that he will stay local. Many within our staff and even our Lewisburg athletes will often watch Bucknell home meets and its always special to be able to continue to support and watch our former Dragons compete at a high level.”
Schreffler is slated to compete in both the 110 high hurdles and the 400 hurdles for Bucknell next season.
Last year as a junior for the Green Dragons, Schreffler broke the school record and won the District 4 title in the 110HH (14.97) prior to finishing 10th in the same event at the PIAA meet (15.54). He also competes in the 400 relay for Lewisburg.
Now that his decision is out of the way, Schreffler has shifted his focus on winning a state title this spring in the 110HH, as well as help his team’s 400 and 1600 relays get to states as well.
“It was very much a relief to get my decision out of the way. It was very much of a burden to not know where I was going. I am a person that likes to know what they are doing and it is a relief to know where I am going so early,” said Schreffler. “It is great that now I can just focus on school and track, and this spring my ultimate goal is to win states in the 110H. I also expect our 4x100 and 4x400 to medal at states.”
Coach Hess is also expecting big things from his star hurdler this coming spring.
“Last year Kam broke the school record, scored a ton of points, was a district champion, and ran in states,” said Hess. “I know he has some big goals, so that excites me and I am expecting to see an even stronger year.”
Also not lost on Lewisburg’s coach is the fact that Schreffler joins an impressive list of Green Dragon runners who have moved on to the Division I ranks. They include Key Spooner (Duke), Sophia Ziemian (Duke), Ashleigh Wetzel (Vanderbilt), Casey Miller (Illinois) and Kiah Hardcastle (William & Mary), and more recently Nana Appiapadi (Bucknell) and Emma Bailey (Butler).
“It feels excellent to have Kam going on to a D1 level program. I think it will provide him the coaching, facilities, support, and competition to allow him to go after big goals,” said Hess. “I always love to see our athletes who dedicate so much effort have the opportunity to where they can take their athletic career.”
With her signing to go to Bucknell, Fedorjaka, who will be a biology major, becomes the fourth member of her family to either play for, or coach at, her hometown university.
Jamie Fedorjaka’s mother, Kathy, coached Bucknell’s women’s basketball team for 15 years and left as the program’s all-time wins leader. Her father, Frank, is entering his 14th year as head coach for Bucknell’s men’s lacrosse team on which her brother, Matt, is a senior midfielder.
And after a very productive junior season for her star pupil, first-year Lewisburg girls lacrosse coach Jennifer Reish is excited to see Fedorjaka play in college.
“I am so proud of Jamie for earning the opportunity to play at the D1 level,’ said Reish, who has taken over the program from Brianna Griffin. “She is a terrific player and person. Bucknell is lucky to be getting her.”
Last year as a junior midfielder, Fedorjaka scored 52 goals and had 16 assists (according to MaxPreps). She had four goals and an assist as she helped the Green Dragons to the District 4 Class 2A title with a 13-11 win over Danville.
Reish is also looking forward to Fedorjaka’s final season on the lacrosse field this spring — one that she thinks could be something special.
“I think that going into senior season knowing where she will be playing next year will allow her to play relaxed and to enjoy it,” said Reish. “I think it will be fun to watch, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Jamie Fedorjaka was not immediately available for comment.
