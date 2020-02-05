When Allen H. Yearick passed away on Jan. 27 at the age of 91, the local sporting landscape lost an irreplaceable figure who lived a rich life, much of it dedicated to athletics from a very early age.
Born in Williamsport in 1928, Yearick was a 10-year-old catcher on one of the original Little League teams, the Lycoming Dairy squad which was coached by Carl Stotz, the founder of Little League Baseball. After proudly serving his country in the Marine Corps during WWII, Yearick became the first Little Leaguer to play professional baseball and spent four years in the Boston Braves’ minor league ranks. He was inducted into the West Branch Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
Yearick’s association with Little League and the Little League World Series remained a lifelong constant, but it was his involvement with the Bucknell men’s basketball team over the past 25 years which left an indelible imprint on the program and those surrounding it.
Yearick never held an official title with the team and was listed as either “volunteer manager” or “team support” in the Bucknell media guide, but his contributions to the program went far deeper than any job description.
Yearick became firmly entrenched with the Bison under former head coach Pat Flannery, who led the Bucknell men from 1994 to 2008. In a wide-ranging conversation with The Standard-Journal, Flannery remembered “Big Al” fondly, both as a mentor to himself and his players and also as a dear friend.
“Al was a big part of the program, whether his title was official or unofficial, he was a very big part of the team,” Flannery said. “He was just an incredible voice to have around young kids who are going through that time of life where they have coaches pushing them, faculty, parents, all kinds of voices coming in and he was always there to say, ‘Hey, it’ll be better tomorrow.’ He was just a positive guy. That’s the kind of respect that everyone had for him because you always knew where his heart was.”
When Flannery arrived in Lewisburg in 1994, Yearick quickly invested his time and energy into the new coach and his players. Yearick’s tireless devotion to the Bison basketball program found him occupying a number of different roles for the team, each of which he approached with a tireless work ethic that set an example for anyone near to the Bucknell squad.
“He did so much for us that I just knew was going to get done the right way,” Flannery said. “When you run a program, you have to run it a certain way and we were big on leaving things the way that we found them. That doesn’t sound like much, but Al was the guy who really bought into that kind of a culture and he would make sure that those kids took care of their responsibilities.”
In Flannery’s 14 seasons at the helm, the Bison won back-to-back NCAA Tournament first round games in 2005 and 2006, the first such victories in Patriot League history, and during his tenure, he developed a deeply personal relationship with “Big Al.”
“We developed this ritual at away games, he and I would take a walk before every road game and he knew it was a great stress relief for me,” Flannery said. “What he didn’t know until I told him when I retired, was it meant so much to me to not have to think or talk about basketball for the next two hours. We talked about baseball, we talked about family. He asked me about what kind of father I wanted be, how I wanted to run my program. He had so much wisdom. I really looked forward to those talks because he wasn’t judging me, he was teaching me and I didn’t even realize that I was learning from it. They really became special times, he and I just walking.”
When Flannery retired after the 2007-08 season, he knew that his decision would trigger a transition within the program, but Yearick’s steadying presence provided reassurance not only that he was making the right decision, but that the team would have a strong bridge between coaching staffs.
“When I retired and Dave Paulsen came in, Al was probably the one constant that the kids had going into the next season,” Flannery said. “He had been around, he knew our culture, he knew what our kids were about so I’m sure he was a tremendous help. There was a transition there and the fact that he was there for so many people during that team is the reason why he’s so special to so many people around here.”
Yearick continued on with the Bison, through Paulsen’s tenure and then into current head coach Nathan Davis’ run. Last January, Yearick was honored by Bucknell University for 25 years of service and dedication to the men’s basketball program. As a special tribute to Yearick, Bison players will wear commemorative patches on their game shirts for the rest of the season.
“It gave him a purpose with respect to athletics because he really enjoyed being around the game and the intensity and the coaching part of it,” Flannery said. “I think he really enjoyed the teaching part of it. He knew our program so well, you always knew that he was going to make it a great experience for anyone who you wanted to see the best of your program.
