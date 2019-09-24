TURBOTVILLE — Paige Bowman scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Warrior Run to a 3-0 Heartland-II victory over the Bulldogs on Monday.
Amber Axtman scored first to put Warrior Run on the board with 30:23 remaining in regulation before Bowman found the back of the net twice late in the game.
Kylee Brouse also made three saves to get the shutout for Warrior Run (6-3-1 overall), which is next at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 3, Jersey Shore 0at Warrior Run
Second half
WR-Amber Axtman, unassisted, 30:23 WR-Paige Bowman, assist Maddy Ross, 23:13 WR-Bowman, unassisted, 2:29.
Shots: WR, 13-3; Corners: WR, 3-0; Saves:
WR, Kylee Brouse, 3; JS, Liz Fishel, 8.
Field hockeyMifflinburg 3
Midd-West 0
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer scored twice and Chloe Hanselman also scored to lead the Wildcats to the HAC crossover victory over the Mustangs.
Jayden Keister only needed to make two saves to get the shutout for Mifflinburg (7-2), which also won the jayvee game, 1-0.
Mifflinburg will host Bloomsburg in its next game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bloomsburg 10
Milton 0
BLOOMSBURG — Erica Yodock scored two goals and had an assist as the Panthers took the HAC-II win over the Black Panthers.
Larissa Shearer made 34 saves to lead Milton, which next plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. today.
Girls tennisDanville 5
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Ironmen won every match in straight sets to beat the Green Dragons in the HAC-II matchup.
Lewisburg, which fell to 1-13 on the season, lost a tough match at No. 2 singles where Bekah Vance lost to Paige Kupas, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4.
The Green Dragons are next at Hughesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 5, Lewisburg 0at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Paige Kupas (D) def. Bekah Vance, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4. 3. Cara Bohner (D) def. Becca Brown, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Paige Holcombe-Shara Bhanushalli (D) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brodhart (D) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 7-5.
Milton at Central Mountain
MILL HALL — The HAC-I matchup between the Black Panthers and host Wildcats was postponed by inclement weather. No make-up date has been decided for the match.
Boys/girls golfHAC-IIDANVILLE — Sean Kelly took top medalist honors for Lewisburg at the Heartland-II match at Frosty Valley Country Club, but Danville once again came away with the win as the Ironmen edged the Green Dragons, 173-179.
Kelly carded a 4-over-par 36 to lead Lewisburg (14-6), which also got a 44 from Nick Mahoney plus a 47 from Will Gronlund and a 48 from Brett Herman.
Milton (5-15) finished fourth on the day, and the Black Panthers were led by 49s from Cade Wirnsberger, Jenaka Day and Carter Fedder.
Mifflinburg (0-20) was fifth, as Nick Osborne fired a 51 and Kaylin Foss shot a 52 for the Wildcats.
Heartland-IIIat Frosty Valley Country Club
Team standings:
1. Danville, 173; 2. Lewisburg, 179; 3. Midd-West, 183; 4. Milton, 199; 5. Mifflinburg, 218. Individual results Danville: Nick Kline, 41; Charlie Betz, 43; Caden Mutchler, 44; Adam Campbell, 45.
Lewisburg:
Sean Kelly, 40; Nick Mahoney, 44; Will Gronlund, 47; Brett Herman, 48; Ava Markunas, 49; Zach Gose, 61.
Midd-West:
Hunter Beward, 44; Nick Whitesel, 44; Andrew Oldt, 47; Connor Steffen, 48.
Milton:
Cade Wirnsberger, 49; Jenaka Day, 49; Carter Fedder, 49; Camden Scoggins, 52; Abby Suk, 56; Wyatt Engleman, 68.
Mifflinburg:
Nick Osborne, 51; Kaylin Foss, 52; Braden Deitrich, 57; McClenason Wagner, 58; Hunter Dressler, 59; Jerrit Foster, 70.
Medalists:
1. Kelly, Lew, 40; 2. Kline, Dan, 41; 3. Betz, Dan, 43; 4. (tie) Mutcher, Dan, Mahoney, Lew, Beward, MW, Whitesel, MW, 44.
Division standings:
1. Danville, 20-0; 2. Lewisburg, 14-6; 3. Midd-West, 11-9; 4. Milton, 5-15; 5. Mifflinburg, 0-20.
Boys/girls cross countryMilton boys place fifth at Adidas ChallengeRALEIGH, N.C. — On Saturday, Milton’s cross country teams competed in the Adidas XC Challenge that was hosted by NC State University, and the boys team came away with a fifth-place finish.
A total of 33 teams competed in the invitational varsity race. However, the Black Panthers were led by Tanner Walter, who took 8th overall in 16:38.7, plus Brody Bender took 27th overall in 177:18.1. Walter and Bender both ran personal best races. Other runners competing for Milton were Timmy Marvin (60th, 17:56.7), Colton Loreman (62nd, 17:57.7), Chase Bilodeau (97th, 18:25.8), Nate Barnett (156th, 19:15.4), Jonah Snyder (169th, 19:27.4) and Brandon Newcomer (199th, 19:50.2).
Milton’s girls team, which finished 23rd on the day, was led by Karenza Musser, who took 106th place in 23:45.1. Other runners for the Black Panthers included were Katie Zimmerman (120th, 24:20.9), Ryleigh Stewart (130th, 24:42.7), Emma East (167th, 26:38.7), Jillian Hopple (168th, 26:45.6) and Riley Godown (179th, 27:21.6).
