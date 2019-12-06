LEWISBURG — Going into the 2019-20 Heartland Athletic Conference season, Green Dragons’ coach Ray Krout had a problem that many bowling coaches wish they had: too many bowlers.
With only eight bowling lanes in the basement of the Lewisburg American Legion at his disposal, Krout had the unfortunate duty of making cuts this year.
“I had too many kids out so we cut to the top 14. If I had a bigger center (it wouldn’t be an issue), but with only eight lanes it is hard,” said Krout.
Lewisburg, unfortunately, will be without its top bowler — and one of the top bowlers in the state — in Anthony Neuer, who’ll be taking the year off in order to concentrate on his future endeavors in the sport in college, and beyond.
“Anthony is not bowling high school this year, so not having him on the team is really going to hurt us,” said Krout.
Despite the absence of Neuer, Green Dragons’ coach Ray Krout will have senior Kristopher Walter leading the team. Walter finished last season with a 194 average, good for second-best on the team behind Neuer’s 229.
However, after Walter there is a serious drop-off in average. Junior Lucas Steimling has the team’s next-best average with a 138.
“The leader for the boys is Walter, but I have three freshmen and 10 total boys returning. So again, we will win some but we will be in the bottom half of the league,” said Krout. “Unless some other schools don’t have enough kids maybe we will do better than I think, but all three freshmen will see time on varsity, two of which have brothers on the team.”
For Lewisburg’s girls, nine seniors and four juniors return this season for Krout.
“My girls squad is 15 of the same bowlers from last year,” said Krout. “We will win some games, but we will be in the bottom half of the girls league.”
Seniors Hannah Stewart, Janelle Callison and Bekah Vance lead the way for the Green Dragons. Stewart has the highest returning average (144), with Callison and Vance close behind with a 139 and 136, respectively.
“Stewart and Vance will be the leaders on the girls team,” said Krout.
MifflinburgThe Wildcats, who finished in the middle of the pack in the HAC in both boys and girls a year ago, bring back four starters from each team that should help out Mifflinburg and head coach Curtis Camp in 2019-20.
On the boys side, junior Logan Rubendall returns after he posted a 211.05 average last year, which was good for seventh in the conference and good enough to qualify himself for the Eastern PA Regionals.
In addition, senior Adam O’Neill comes back after averaging a 181 last season for Mifflinburg, which finished sixth in the team standings.
“Our team is young again this year. With only one senior — Adam O’Neill — our goal is to make regionals as team,” said Camp. “Losing four starters two seasons ago, last season was a rebuilding year for the boys. I expect the boys to compete this year. The talent is there, but we just need to execute on the lanes.
“Rubendall and O’Neill are the leaders of the boys. Both show great leadership. I will be leaning on those two to help carry the team this season,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
But doing some of the little things – like making its spares – will help Mifflinburg hang with the big dogs in the conference – like Shikellamy and Midd-West.
“We need to keep working hard at practice. Our downfall from last season was spares. We have been working on that and if we are going to be successful this season spares are a must make,” said Camp. “I have said it for years that our conference is one of the best in the state. The HAC is going to be interesting this season. Danville, Midd-West and Shikellamy are going to be tough teams, but we can compete against each of them.”
For Mifflinburg’s girls, the entire team from a year ago returns.
Senior Steph Oberdorf leads the Wildcats with a 171 average from a year ago. Fellow senior Breanne Roush averaged a 158 for the Wildcats plus junior Bailee Lauver had a 145.
Oberdorf also qualified for Eastern Regionals last year for the Wildcats.
“The girls are looking to get back to regionals. The past two seasons they have qualified for regionals — after going years without making it. So the goal is to get back there and finish better than the season before,” said Camp. “All my seniors on the girls side are our leaders — Oberdorf, Roush and Hauger. The girls look up to those three seniors. So it’s up to them to guide the young girls on the team.”
And among the five sophomores and freshmen on the team, sophomore Kennedie Lauver leads the charge. Lauver had the eighth-best series (522) and ninth-best game (207) while playing on the Wildcats’ jayvee team a year ago.
Camp will need all the scoring he can get – especially in what he says is a wide-open conference this year.
“The conference doesn’t have that big powerhouse team like it did the last few seasons. That being said, it’s wide open on who could win this season. Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg are the front runners,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “With us returning everybody from a year ago and the work we put in during the offseason, my girls give themselves a chance at winning. It’s up to me to put them in the right positions.”
MiltonThe Black Panthers have the horses returning on the boys side to once again finish in the top four of the HAC and make another trip to the Eastern PA Regionals.
Leading Milton is junior Ethan Russell, who had the conference’s third-best high game (289) and was 16th with a 198.85 average a year ago. Senior Owen Keister also returns after he posted the conference’s 10th-best average (203.85).
Among the jayvee players who could make an impact for Milton this year are juniors Beau Shelley and Micah Davister. Shelley had the third-best game (237) and third-best series (590) out of all the jayvee players a year ago to go along with a 175 average, plus Davister had the ninth-best high game (213) and a 152 average.
For the girls, Milton had to say goodbye to seven bowlers from a year ago. All of those departures resulted in a very small roster this year with just five returning players.
Senior Angela Ayala leads the Black Panthers with a 130 average from last season.
LewisburgCoach: Ray Krout.
Assistant coaches: Jeff Myers, Deb Krout, Jeff Vargeson, Eric Hans
BoysLast year’s record: 6-29; 7th in HAC.
Key losses: Anthony Neuer and Simon Barlett.
Returning starters: James Thompson, sr.; Kristopher Walter, sr.; Lucas Steimling, jr.; James Alexander, jr.; Devin DeCosmo, jr.; Will DeVett jr.; Liam Cummings, so.
Remaining roster: Brandon Ikeler, jr.; Zebadiah Zerbe, jr.; Dylan Benfer, so.; Gabriel Gabel, so.; Brayden Schreffler, so.; Colton Klinefelter, fr.; Kerrick Walter, fr.
GirlsLast year’s record: 12-23; 5th in HAC.
Key losses: Micky Gallegos and Erin Joseph.
Returning starters: Macy Brown, sr.; Janelle Callison, sr.; Rachael McVicar, sr.; Hannah Stewart, sr.; Izzy Zaleski, sr.; Bekah Vance, jr.
Remaining roster: Alyssa Ayala, sr.; Kleo Carter, sr.; Abigail Gilger, sr.; Sarah Mahoney, sr.; Isabella Meckley, sr.; Mia Kazakavage, jr.; Mary Shaffer, jr.; Kathleen Madden, so.
MifflinburgCoach: Curtis Camp, 8th year.
Assistant coaches: Chris Mullany Jr. and Ed Oberdorf.
Boys
Last year’s record: 10-25; 6th in HAC.
Key losses: Ethan Mangle, Kent Parker, and Nick Ivankin.
Returning starters: Adam O’Neill, sr.; Braden Dietrich, jr.; Logan Rubendall, jr.; Clayton Kurtz, jr.; Kolby Roush, so.; Ty Stroup, so.
Remaining roster: Hunter Dressler, jr.; Collin Krout, jr.; Gabriel Greb, so.; Evan Mangle, so.; Derek Hackenberg, fr.; Ethan Miller, fr.
GirlsLast year’s record: 19-16; 4th in HAC.
Key losses: Rebecca Moyer.
Returning starters: Erica Hauger, sr.; Stephanie Oberdorf, sr.; Breanna Roush, sr.; Bailee Lauver, jr.; Kennedie Lauver, so.
Remaining roster: Elliana Girton, so.; Kaitlyn Maines, fr.; Cady O’Neill, fr.; Sophi Ramer, fr.
MiltonCoach: Andy Neuer.
BoysLast year’s record: 20.5-14.5; 4th in HAC.
Key losses: Jake Walton and Gavin Walsh.
Returning starters: Owen Keister, sr.; Dawson Geiser, sr.; Wyatt Engleman, sr.; Ethan Russell, jr.; Jaden Rice, jr.
Remaining roster: Paul Brown, sr.; Bradley Murphy, sr.; Quinn Trate; Tyler Lobos, jr.; Camden Scoggins, jr.; Beau Shelley, jr.; Cadyn Bitner, so.; Luke Embeck, so.; Cole Goodwin, so.; Justin Long, so.; Brodey Scoggins, so.; Connor Smith, so.; Skyler Dauberman, fr.; Mekhi Fetzer, fr.; Jayce Heckman, fr.; Jaznik Hoover, fr.
GirlsLast year’s record: 11-24; 6th in HAC.
Key losses: Millie Sherman, Rachel Campbell, Lindsey Campbell, Lexi Neagu, Syann Stewart, Cara Kennedy, Karenza Musser.
Returning starters: Angela Ayala, sr.; Ryleigh Mabus, jr.; Zoe Paul, jr.
Remaining roster: Angela Santiago, jr.; Hayley Veitch, so.
