MILTON — Welcome to The Jungle, Mifflinburg Wildcats.
Milton’s gymnasium proved to be an inhospitable environment for Mifflinburg as the Black Panthers picked up their biggest win of the season on Tuesday.
Despite not having a single player score in double figures, a combined effort from the Black Panthers resulted in a 39-35 victory over Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover showdown.
“I’m just super happy for (my players) and I’m super-proud of them,” said Milton coach Phil Davis following his team’s signature win this season. “They played great and they played really hard. Once again we didn’t shoot the ball fantastic, and early in the game we didn’t protect the ball very well, but we were resilient on defense, which we’ve kind of been all year.
“Things started to flow for us a little better offensively (in the second half) and we got some easy looks on some fast break points, and it made a big difference,” added Milton’s coach.
Basketball is a game of runs, and Milton (5-12) had several in Tuesday’s game against Mifflinburg (10-11).
A 6-0 run on baskets from Tori Brink, Crystal Hamilton and Raulerys Vega-Garcia closed the first quarter and gave the Black Panthers a 9-7 lead.
After the slow start, the Wildcats responded in the second period and got four points from Ella Shuck to pull ahead 16-13 at the break.
“We had a tough shooting night, and we just couldn’t anything established on the offensive end,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “Defensively, Milton wanted it more and they made us work for everything that we could possibly get.”
The second run for Milton came midway through the third when the Black Panthers outscored Mifflinburg 8-2 to grab a 23-22 lead with 4:30 left. Four points from Taylor Snyder highlighted the spurt.
Thanks to that run, Milton retook the lead after three quarters, 25-24.
“We were down at the half and we kind of won the third quarter, which was big for us and that has not happened a lot this year,” said Davis. “We went on a run and we made some baskets, which really helped. We had some good looks early that didn’t fall, and we made some later in that quarter.
“Defensively, I thought we rebounded the ball well and we didn’t give them a lot of second-chance points,” added Milton’s coach.
Then in the fourth, the game went back-and-forth early in the period until a jumper by Leah Walter and a free throw by Kiersten Stork gave Milton the lead for good at 31-28 with 5:05 left.
The Black Panthers, who were a lackluster 7-of-19 from the charity stripe in the game, made 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Mara and Ella Shuck scored 11 points apiece for Mifflinburg, with Mara Shuck also pulling down eight rebounds, and Angela Reamer had seven steals, three rebounds and a block.
Milton was led by eight points and seven rebounds from Hamilton, plus eight points and six rebounds from Snyder. Brink added eight boards and Vega-Garcia had five points, four rebounds and three steals for the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season by hosting Danville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Milton next goes to South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Although the Wildcats are in the District 4 playoffs, losing a tough game like Tuesday’s isn’t a good way to get ready for postseason play.
“You always want to play your best ball going into districts, but our girls have fought all year and we just got to come back and get ready for the next game,” said coach Shuck.
Milton 39, Mifflinburg 36
at Milton
Mifflinburg 7 9 8 11 — 36 Milton 9 4 12 14 — 39
Mifflinburg (10-11) 35
Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Ella Shuck 4 2-4 11; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-2 6; Angela Reamer 1 0-0 2; Brooke Catherman 2 1-4 5; Mara Shuck 3 5-6 11.
Totals:
12 10-16 35
3-point goals:
E. Shuck.
Milton (5-12) 39
Kiersten Stork 0 1-5 1; Leah Walter 2 1-2 5; Taylor Snyder 2 4-7 8; Crystal Hamilton 4 0-3 8; Mylea Neidig 3 0-0 6; Tori Brink 3 0-0 6; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 2 1-2 5.
Totals:
16 7-19 39.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score: Milton, 39-14. High scorers: Milton, Morgan Reiner, 13; Mifflinburg, Avery Metzger, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.