SELINSGROVE — Rylee Dyroff not only proved that she was ready for the playoff stage, but that she could provide clutch goals as No. 2 Lewisburg field hockey completed a 2-1 double overtime win versus Line Mountain on Tuesday at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Line Mountain, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the PIAA District 4 Class 1A semifinal matchup after Laney Yeager scored following a deflection near the cage with 8:18 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles contested every ball that went inside the 20 yard line and held Lewisburg scoreless in the opening half.
In the second half, the Green Dragons pushed the ball up the field more consistently and found a way to make more precise passes, especially outside the numbers.
With 23:20 left in the game, Dyroff would send a rocket into the net and tie the game at 1-1.
Dyroff said it was important for Lewisburg to make the right passes against the stingy Eagles defense.
“Just passing. We couldn’t dribble through them, because they have strong defense. We had to stay with our short passes and just be there on post,” Dyroff said.
The goal gave the Green Dragons a spark they desperately needed with Line Mountain stealing the ball away consistently throughout the night.
Both teams would have chances to add on the scoreboard, but the ball would either sail wide left or right or the defenders would swat the sphere back across midfield.
Neither team would score for the remainder of the second half and both squads would be held scoreless in the first overtime.
However, with 12:19 left in the second OT, the Green Dragons made sure their comeback attempt would be complete.
Lewisburg drove all the way near the cage with Maddie Miller dishing the ball to Dyroff who drilled it into the twine, making it 2-1 with the Green Dragons clearing their bench full of glee.
“I just wanted to do it for my team. It’s been a good season. We did it for our coach and our seniors, so it’s all out for everything,” Dyroff said about her game-winning goal.
Even though Line Mountain fell on the losing end, they brought as much intensity to the game as they possibly could and made it tough on the Green Dragons no matter the circumstance.
“We really gave it our all. We worked as hard as we could in the end. It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a hard competition, but we left it all out on the field,” Yeager said.
Lewisburg advances to the district championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia High School.
No. 2 Lewisburg 2, No. 3 Line Mountain 1 (2OT)
District 4 Class 1A semifinal game
at Selinsgrove Area High School
Scoring summary First half LM—Laney Yeager, assist Ashley Schreffler, 8:18
Second half
LW—Rylee Dyroff, assist Izzy Zaleski, 23:20
Second overtime
LW—Dyroff, assist Maddie Miller assist, 12:19
Shots: Line Mountain, 10-8; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 9-7; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 9; Line Mountain, Olivia Smeltz, 6.
