SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University women’s soccer captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, gained a spot on the 2019 Academic All-America Division III Women’s Soccer Second Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The 6-foot junior goalkeeper is the first Susquehanna student-athlete to garner Academic All-America honors since 2006 when Sean Capkin landed on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division III Men’s Track/Cross Country Second Team. She is also the first-ever women’s soccer player to earn Academic All-America accolades. In all, 17 SU athletes have recorded 22 Academic All-America awards, including 11 first-team selections.
Welliver was one of three Landmark Conference women’s soccer players to earn Academic All-America honors as Rebecca Russo of the University of Scranton and Lydia Lawson of Elizabethtown College were both named to the Third Team.
Welliver is one of 14 women’s soccer players between the First, Second, and Third Teams to boast a 4.0 cumulative GPA as she holds a 4.0 as an early childhood education (preK-4) major. She has made the Dean’s List both semesters since transferring in prior to her sophomore year from Lycoming College.
She was recently named to the 2019 Landmark Fall Academic Honor Roll as well as to the 2018-19 Landmark Winter Academic Honor Roll as a member of the River Hawk women’s basketball team.
Yesterday, she was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region Third Team. On November 13, Welliver was voted as the Landmark Defensive Player of the Year and claimed a spot on the All-Landmark First Team. She is now a two-time All-Landmark selection after earning Second Team honors last season.
Penn State’s Parsons claims Big Ten Linebacker of the YearUNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore Micah Parsons claimed the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. Parsons was joined on the All-Big Ten first team by junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. Parsons is the third Nittany Lion to earn Linebacker of the Year laurels, joining Mike Hull (2014) and Michael Mauti (2012).
Parsons, the first sophomore to win Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, ranks No. 70 in FBS and No. 8 in the Big Ten in tackles per game (7.9), and he leads the team with 95 tackles and ranks second on the team with 11.0 tackles for loss.
Parsons is also the seventh Nittany Lion to have 95 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in a season, and he has six games with 10 or more tackles.
Gross-Matos leads the team and ranks No. 23 in FBS and No.5 in the Big Ten in sacks with 0.77 per game (8.5 total), and he leads the team and is No. 27 in FBS and No. 7 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 1.3 per game (14.0 total).
In addition, Gross-Matos has seven quarterback hurries and he ranks No. 18 among edge defenders by Pro Football Focus in overall defense.
