WILLIAMSPORT — Milton sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold garnered the No. 4 seed for the start of this weekend’s District 4 Doubles Tournament.
The tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
The Seebolds open the tournament with a bye, and then they will face a team either from Wellsboro (Macensky-Gerges) or Central Columbia (Rakauskas-McHugh) in round two.
Lewisburg’s team of Hannah Castellan and Audrey Harer open the tourney against a team from Montgomery (Wolfgang-C. Ulrich); Mifflinburg’s top team of Abby Underhill and Rockell Keister opens against Hughesville (Entz-Duff); and Lewisburg’s second team of Bekah Vance and Becca Brown open with a team from Danville (Kupas-Holcombe).
In the preliminaries, a pair of area teams will be in competition as Mifflinburg’s tandem of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder open against a team from Wellsboro (B. Zuchowski-Wagaman); and Milton’s second team of Payton Ritter and Brooklyn Wade face Hall-Barone from Loyalsock.
Girls soccerMeadowbrook Christian 8
Centre County Christian 1
MIFFLINTOWN — Amelia Yordy scored five goals to lead the Lions into the semifinals of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament at Juniata Mennonite School.
Yordy had a hat trick in the first half, as did Jackie Stokes to give Meadowbrook Christian (15-4) a 6-1 lead.
Meadowbrook Christian next plays Blair County Christian at 10:45 a.m. today.
ACAA Tournament
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Centre County Chr. 1
at Juniata Mennonite School
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 36:40. MC-Jackie Stokes, assist Yordy, 30:02. MC-Stokes, assist Yordy, 27:03. MC-Yordy, assist Stokes, 22:39. CCC-unassisted goal (no name listed), 13:06. MC-Stokes, unassisted, 12:49. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 7:04.
Second half
MC-Yordy, assist Katie Steck, 22:49. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 7:04.
Shots: MC, 23-3; Corners: MC, 2-1; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 1; CCC, 7.
Boys soccerWarrior Run 4
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — Alex Hazzoum scored a goal and had two assists to help lead the Defenders to the season-ending nonleague win over the Panthers.
Jared Emmert, Tyrese Hazzoum and Alex Brown scored the other three goals for Warrior Run, which now gets ready for the District 4 playoffs next week.
Warrior Run 4, Bloomsburg 1
at Bloomsburg
Second half
WR-Jared Emmert, assist Alex Hazzoum, 29:16. WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, direct kick, 24:36. B-Tristan Dobbins, unassisted, 20:01. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 4:18. WR-Alex Brown, assist Brendan Geiger, 1:05.
Shots: WR, 14-2; Corners: WR, 9-3; Saves:
WR, Keegan Jenkins, 2; Bloomsburg, 14.
Field hockeySelinsgrove 12
Milton 0
SELINSGROVE — Emily Swineford tallied a hat trick in the first half to lead the Seals past the Black Panthers in the final regular-season game for both teams.
With the loss, Milton ends the season at 0-17-1.
“The girls fought hard and never gave up. I am proud of their determination and perseverance. The lessons we learned together go beyond the scoreboards,” said Milton coach Jenn Mabus. “When we play next year, and we win, we will be gracious winners because we have traveled through this season of trials, and we will come out fighting harder than ever.”
Larissa Shearer made 40 saves for Milton, which was out-shot 50-0 and trailed in penalty corners, 13-0.
Central Columbia 1
Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — Mia Consentino scored the only goal of the game to give the Blue Jays the nonleague win over the Wildcats in the regular season finale.
Mifflinburg (9-8) led in penalty corners 5-4, plus goalkeeper Jaden Keister made two saves for the Wildcats, who now wait to see who they play in next week’s District 4 Class A playoffs.
