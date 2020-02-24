BLOOMSBURG — A trio of divers from Lewisburg Area High School are moving on to the states following Saturday’s District 4 Diving Championships at Bloomsburg Middle School.
Junior Caleb Leaman and senior Hunter Grimes finished 1-2 in the boys competition to qualify for the PIAA Championships that will be held in March.
Leaman won with a school-record score of 431.25, while Grimes also set a career high when he posted a score of 401.35.
On the girls side, sophomore Kassie McTammany won the championship by also setting a school record score of 375.30.
All three, along with girls runner-up Gabby Hackett from Danville, advance to states which are slated for March 11-14 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium.
Boys/girls basketballMILTON — Three area teams are still alive in their respective classes as the District 4 boys and girls basketball tournaments continue this week.
Semifinal games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, with the championship and consolation games slated for later in the week.
In Class 3A boys action on Tuesday, No. 6 Warrior Run (14-9) plays No. 2 Central Columbia (18-5) at 7:30 p.m. at Shikellamy High School. The other semifinal has No. 1 Loyalsock facing No. 4 Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School.
Also on Tuesday are the Class 4A girls semifinals. In one semi, No. 4 Mifflinburg (11-12) faces No. 1 Danville (22-3) at 6 p.m. at Shikellamy High School. The other semifinal has No. 2 Athens playing No. 3 Shamokin at 6 p.m. at Williamsport High School.
The Class 3A girls semifinals are Wednesday, and those matchups have No. 3 Warrior Run (16-7) playing No. 2 Bloomsburg (19-4) at 5 p.m. at Milton Area High School; and No. 1 Loyalsock facing No. 5 Central Columbia at 6:30 p.m. also at Milton.
Girls basketballACAA Tournament
Northumberland Chr. 32
Meadowbrook Chr. 22
DUBOIS — Meadowbrook found itself in the championship game of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament once again, but Northumberland had the Lions’s number once again as the Warriors won their fourth straight championship on Saturday.
Jackie Stokes and Emily Baney scored 11 points apiece for Meadowbrook (17-9) in Saturday’s final. In Friday’s 43-24 semifinal win over Blair County Chrisitan, Stokes tallied 18 points and Baney had 12.
Northumberland Chr. 32, Meadowbrook Chr. 22ACAA Tournament
Championship game
Saturday at Dubois Christian Academy
Meadowbrook 4 4 5 9 — 22Northumberland 10 5 11 6 — 32Meadowbrook (17-9) 22
Masy Devlin 0 0-0 0; Jackie Stokes 4 2-6 11; Shelby Hartman 0 0-0 0; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 5 1-4 11; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 3-10 22.
3-point goals:
Stokes.
Northumberland (22-4) 32
Rekekah Hayner 2 0-0 6; Madalyn Snyder 2 1-2 5; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 1-2 5; Emily Garvin 4 4-8 13; Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Anna Ulmer 0 0-0 0; Bethany Dressler 0 0-0 0; Emma Treas 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
10 9-16 32.
3-point goals:
Hayner 2, Garvin.
Meadowbrook Chr. 43, Blair County Chr. 24ACAA Tournament
Semifinal
Blair County 3 3 6 12 — 24Meadowbrook 17 17 4 15 — 43Blair County (22-6) 24
Mallory Hileman 1 2-4 4; Sarah McCoy 3 1-2 7; Annelise Johnston 0 0-0 0; Melanie Miller 1 0-0 2; Keirsten Hileman 0 0-0 0; Madison Snyder 5 1-2 11.
Totals:
10 4-8 24.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook (17-8) 43
Masy Devlin 1 0-0 2; Jackie Stokes 7 2-3 18; Shelby Hartman 0 1-2 1; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 6 0-0 12; Madison McNeal 2 1-3 6; Jenaka Day 2 0-0 4; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 4-8 43.
3-point goals: Stokes 2, McNeal.
