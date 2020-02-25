Editor’s note: Following each collegiate sports season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local student-athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level. Today we spotlight our final fall sport of 2019, men’s cross country, as several of these athletes also competing currently during the indoor track season.
Should there be someone we missed inadvertently, please contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we will be sure to include them.
Tyler Leeser, sophomore, Virginia Tech University, Milton Area High SchoolLeeser, after running unattached during his redshirt season as a true freshman for the Division I Hokies, was 11th in the Hokie Open (6K) with a time of 19:22.9 on Nov. 8. Leeser also competed in the open race at the Pre-National Invitational (8K) on Oct. 19 at Indiana University and ran the course in a time of 26:33.1. In addition, Leeser came in 23rd at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational (8K) on Sept. 20 with a time of 25:52.9, plus he was 22nd at the Virginia Tech Invitational (6K) on Sept. 6, finishing in a time of 19:29.1. The times Leeser posted in the Hokie Open and the Alumni Invitational were his career best in the 6K and 8K distances, respectively. Leeser is also a member of the Virginia Tech and competed in the 800 and 1,500-meter events last season.
Quincy Amabile, senior, Mansfield University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Amabile completed another successful season for the Division II Mountaineers. His top times and finishes from the 2019 season included placing 3rd in the 6K with a time of 20:02 at the Husky Invitational to open the season on Sept. 7. He then finished 26th at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21 with a time of 26:10.5; 14th at the Highlander Invitational on Oct. 5 with a time of 26:26.7; was 17th at the PSAC Championships on Oct. 25 with a time of 26:20.9 to earn himself second-team All-PSAC for the second straight year; and he then competed in the 8K, racing to a 32:29.5 for a 20th-place finish at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships to earn himself all-region honors for the second straight season.
Ben Chambers, freshman, Mansfield University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Chambers enjoyed a solid first year for the Mountaineers this season as he finished 282nd at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21 with a time of 30:43.5; he was 91st at the Highlander Invitational on Oct. 5 with a time of 30:36.5; he was 123rd at the PSAC Championships on Oct. 25 with a time of 30:19.1; and he competed in the 8K, racing to a 38:17.4 to place 127th at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships on Nov. 9. Chambers is on the Mounties’ 2019-20 track and field roster as well and competes in distance events.
Brandon Gates, sophomore, Lycoming College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Gates, 6-foot, 165 pounds, ran in three races this year for the Warriors. First, he finished 55th out of 88 runners at Misericordia Invitational (4K) on Aug. 30 in 20:37.60; he then took 119 out of 161 runners at Lebanon Valley Invitational (6K) on Sept. 7 in 34:09.20; and he wrapped up his season by finishing 369th out of 373 at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21 in 42:42.0.
Maverick Stenger, junior, Lycoming College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- At 5-6, 125 pounds, competed in every race for the Warriors this season. First, Stenger was 59th in 20:45.30 at the Misericordia Invitational; was 77th in a time of 34:32.60 at the Lebanon Valley Invitational on Sept. 7; at the Misericordia Cougar Classic on Sept. 14 Stenger was 26th with a time of 33:34.60; at the Lock Haven Invite on Sept. 21 Stenger led Lycoming in the 8K race by surpassing his career-best run by two minutes with a time of 30:25.9, placing 274th in a field of 373 runners. At the Paul Short Invite on Oct. 5, Stenger led the men’s team in the second straight 8K race with a 254th-place finish with a time of 31:06.7 in a field of 326; at the DeSales Invite on Oct. 12 Stenger finished second on the team and 109th overall with a time of 33:14.00; at Hood College Open on Oct. 19 Stenger placed 89th in 32:19.8. At the MAC Championships on Nov. 2 Stenger was 125th in 31:49.7; and at the NCAA Mideast Regionals on Nov. 16 Stenger was 301st in 31:40.7.
Derek Guissanie, sophomore, Messiah College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Guissanie ran in six races this year for Messiah. First he was 118th in 33:55.8 at the Lebanon Valley College Invite on Sept. 7; he was 74th in 19:42.7 at the Blazer Twilight Meet on Sept. 13 in a career-best 5K time; was 32nd in 36:18 at the Messiah Invite on Sept. 28; was 530th in 30:44.7 at the Lehigh Paul Short Run on Oct. 5; was 381st in 30:28.5 at the Connecticut College Invite on Oct. 19; and he was 48th in 30:40.6 at the Lebanon Valley Last Chance Run Fast Meet on Oct. 25. Guissanie competed in the 3,000-meter event as a freshman and has participated in the 5,000-meter run this season for the Falcons.
Cassidy Hoffman, sophomore, Messiah College, Warrior Run High School
- After a promising freshman campaign, Hoffman ran in nine races this year for the Falcons. First on Aug. 30 he finished 36th in 17:46 in the 5K Dickinson Light Up The Night Invite; he finished 28th in 27:53.3 in the 8K Lebanon Valley Invite on Sept. 7; he was 23rd in 17:05 in the 5K Blazer Twilight Meet on Sept. 13; he was 25th in 32:19.0 in the 8K Messiah Invitational on Sept. 28; he was 334th in 27:38.9 in the 8K Paul Short Run on Oct. 5; he was 405th in 32:36.3 in the 8K Connecticut College Invite on Oct. 19; and he was 41st in 26:58.8 in the 8K Middle Atlantic Conference Championships on Nov. 2 before he was 152nd in 27:32.6 in the 8K Mideast Regional Championships on Nov. 16. Hoffman is a mid-distance runner for the Falcons’ track and field squad and has participated in the 400-meter and 4x400-meter relay events this season.
Quenton Long, sophomore, Bucknell University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Long competed in five races this fall for the Bison, beginning with a 43rd-place finish in 20:18.6 in the 6K Pitt Panther Opener on Aug. 30. Long then took 71st in 22:12.7 in the 6.4K Harry Lang Invitational on Sept. 7; was 73rd in 27:01.3 in the 8K Lock Haven University Invite on Sept. 21; was 263rd in 26:45.1 in the 8K Paul Short Run on Oct. 5 and finally took 27th in 27:56.0 in the 8K Leopard Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 19.
Hunter Confair, junior, Lock Haven University, Warrior Run High SchoolConfair finished sixth on his team and 57th overall with a time of 27:18.3 at the PSAC Cross Country Championships. On Oct. 22, Confair was named PSAC Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week following his performance at the Gettysburg Invitational on Oct. 19. Confair paced the Bald Eagles with an 8K time of 28:49.2 and finished 86th out of 230-plus runners. This indoor track season, Confair finished 8th in the 5K with a season-debut time of 16:13.0 on Jan. 31 at the Bucknell Open and Multi.
