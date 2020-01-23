TURBOTVILLE — It has been an up-and-down season for the Warrior Run boys varsity basketball team, but the Defenders played their most complete game of the season against visiting South Williamsport on Wednesday night.
Warrior Run limited the Mountaineers to single digits in three of four quarters in the game and got a balanced scoring attack to dominate a HAC-III showdown against South Williamsport.
Most impressive was the defensive effort put forth by Warrior Run and head coach Eric Wertman stressed after the game that the hard work in practice is beginning to pay off for his team.
“It’s what we work on every single day, it’s what we talk about every single day, (the defense) has to be consistent,” Wertman said. “It’s everyone putting pressure on the ball, being in help, being in weak side help, boxing out and pushing the pace on the other end. We did that, for the first time all year, I think, in the second half. I’m pretty happy right now.”
Warrior Run limited South to just 13 points in the first half and forced the Mounties into 14 turnovers for the game. The Defenders used their size to clog up the midle and contest nearly every shot the visitors attempted.
“We have some size and we used it to our advantage tonight,” Wertman said.
Seniors Kade Anzulavich and Ahmahd Keyes led the Defenders with 13 points apiece and Keyes played an especially solid all-around game as he added eight rebounds and four assists. Junior center Ethan Hartman added eight points and junior power forward A.J. Bieber, who led all scorers in the junior varsity game with 18 points, came off the bench in the varsity game and chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds. Tyler Pick also played a role offensively and defensively for Warrior Run as he recorded eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
Wertman noted after the game that the win over the Mounties was his team’s most efficient outing of the season and that the Defenders are starting to play well at just the right time of the season.
“I thought was from top to bottom, from the starters to the bench, (it was) one of our most complete games,” Wertman said. “I’ll have to look at the film, but that was definitely one of our best second halves of the year, the way we were able to close it out. Only good things came come from the way we played tonight.”
Warrior Run is back in action this weekend as the Defenders host visiting Milton in a HAC crossover contest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 55, South Williamsport 34
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run 10 11 14 20—55So. Williamsport 5 8 8 13—34Warrior Run (7-6, 3-4 HAC-III) 55
Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 1 0-0 3; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 3 2-3 8; Ahmahd Keyes 5 3-4 13; Kade Anzulavich 5 1-1 13; Tyler Pick 3 2-3 8; A.J. Bieber 5 0-0 10.
Totals:
22 8-11 55.
3-point goals:
Anzulavich 2, Beachel.
So. Williamsport (5-10, 0-7 HAC-III) 34
Ethan Laudenslager 3 6-10 12; Alex Neidig 0 0-0 0; Evan Laudenslager 3 2-2 8; Lee Habalar 1 2-2 5; Trent Hampton 0 0-0 0; Ben Manning 0 0-0 0; Aaron Akers 0 0-0 0; Landon Sandford 3 2-2 9.
Totals:
10 12-16 34.
3-point goals:
Sandford, Habalar.
JV score: Warrior Run, 64-27. High scorers: Warrior Run, A.J. Bieber 18, Gabe Hogan 14.
